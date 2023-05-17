Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Thomas Hospitals will be a “southern hub” for WVU Medicine as it seeks to create a statewide network to care for residents, the head of the health care system said last Monday.

The organizations celebrated their partnership on the front lawn of Thomas Memorial Hospital, in South Charleston, Monday morning, which began National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you