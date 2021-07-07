HUNTINGTON — Two West Virginia education visionaries are passing the baton.
Stan and Barbara Maynard retired at the end of June from the June Harless Center for Rural Educational Research and Development, a program of the College of Education and Professional Development at Marshall University.
Stan Maynard, executive director of the June Harless Center, taught at a variety of programmatic levels in his career and has spent the past 41 years at Marshall serving in a variety of ways, which have included teaching curriculum and instruction and reading courses, serving as associate dean for the COEPD for three years, founding the Buck Harless Student Athlete Program, and creating and expanding the June Harless Center over the past 20 years with the initial gift from Buck Harless.
Barbara Maynard, chief of staff of the June Harless Center, also served in public education for 27 years. Her educational career has included public school teaching, serving as program development director at the Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA II), teaching reading courses at Marshall, serving as the clinical services director in the COEPD, and serving the June Harless Center as chief of staff and financial officer.
"Stan and Barbara have committed their professional lives to improving the quality of education in the state of West Virginia," said incoming executive director Tarabeth Heineman. "Their leadership in the development and growth of the June Harless Center is incomparable, and they are leaving a great legacy for us to follow."
Heineman will be joined by Maggie Luma as chief of staff.
"Maggie and I are committed to the June Harless Center mission and resolve to continue leading the amazing June Harless staff in the work that was established by Buck Harless’ initial gift and built over the past 20 years by the Maynards. We are all better educators and better humans because of Stan and Barbara’s example," she said.
The mission of the Harless Center is to provide leadership education initiatives throughout West Virginia, working to bridge education gaps for children, particularly in the southern part of the state.
The idea for the center came from Marshall benefactor Buck Harless. Following a school bus in southern West Virginia, Harless watched as one little boy hopped off the bus and was greeted by his mother at the door of a well-kept home. Just down the road, another little boy hopped off the bus, but he was not greeted, nor did he enter as warm a home.
It was a visceral moment for Harless, Heineman said, and he gave his friend Stan Maynard a call.
"(Harless) told him about what he saw, and said he wanted to create something in memory of his wife, June, that could address the gaps in those two little boys' lives … and Stan got to brainstorming," she said.
The June Harless Center was opened in 2000. Since then, the center has worked with public county school systems, the state Department of Education and higher education to provide professional development in STEM, early literacy and early childhood education. The center operates the Early Education STEAM Center preschool at Marshall and a preschool in the Explorer Academy.
A 2015 partnership with the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) Office of Early Learning resulted in a grant enabling the Harless Center to expand its staff to include five early literacy specialists. The specialists serve and support every county in West Virginia as they progress in the West Virginia Leaders of Literacy: Campaign for Grade-Level Reading. Heineman said they will add two more specialists soon.
The center is also serving as the model for technical assistance centers across the state.
Heineman said she hopes to continue to grow the footprint of the June Harless Center across the state.
Heineman, from Wayne County, is a Marshall graduate, with an undergraduate degree in elementary education with a Pre-K certification and a master’s degree in reading education. Her past experience with the center includes as a graduate assistant at the Kellogg Demonstration site, then as the professional development coordinator for the center, working with educators and administrators from counties across West Virginia and writing and implementing grants for JHC programming.
In 2010, Heineman was named director of the Marshall University Early Education STEAM Center (a program of the June Harless Center), which is a collaborative Pre-K program with Cabell County Schools and the university. In 2012, she was promoted to program development officer, working as part of the administration of 17 staff members making up three teams within the June Harless Center (early literacy, early childhood and STEM).
Her appointment was effective Thursday.
Currently at the West Virginia Department of Education, Luma will rejoin the June Harless Center on Wednesday, July 7.
She started with the center in 2013 as a graduate assistant while working on her master’s degree. At that time, she provided early childhood classroom instruction, wrote and implemented grants, and supported the JHC staff. In July 2015, Luma became the first early literacy specialist at the June Harless Center through its partnership with the WVDE. As new specialists came on board at the center, she worked with them, providing orientation activities.
In 2018, she was recruited by the WVDE as a literacy coordinator in the Office of Special Education and eventually was appointed to lead the statewide Campaign for Grade-Level Reading.
Originally from Edison, New Jersey, she holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland and her master’s in reading education from Marshall.
Both Heineman and Luma are pursuing doctoral degrees.