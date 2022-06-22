CHARLESTON — State lawmakers met in Charleston on Tuesday to discuss a new initiative hours after it was launched by Gov. Jim Justice to address the state’s need for emergency medical service workers.
The new “EMS WV: Answer the Call program” was backed with $10 million from CARES Act funds to pay for strategic initiatives to hopefully bolster the state’s EMS workforce and better equip communities to care for West Virginians in need.
Justice said workers like EMS professionals don’t grow on trees and now is the time to act to bring more to the state.
“Through these new and expanded efforts to train more EMS professionals, not only will we reduce the burden on our existing workers, but we will also grow this profession in our state, safeguarding West Virginians for generations to come,” he said.
Justice announced the $10 million for the Emergency Management Crisis Fund to provide resources to first responders across the state. West Virginia’s Community and Technical College System has worked with legislators and EMS community partners to examine the gaps and needs and developed a strategy for expanding the workforce.
The strategy includes investments in mobile ambulance simulators for educational programs in rural West Virginia; no-cost EMT training; training in the area of mental health, EMS leadership and geriatric EMS; medic packs for every EMS worker and investments to keep behavioral health providers in rural communities to limit the burden on EMS transportation.
What the program doesn’t do is address the pay rate for a field in which workers are earning less in West Virginia than in surrounding states.
In giving a presentation of the program to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Volunteer Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services, Cynthia Persily, vice chancellor of health sciences for the West Virginia Higher Ed Policy Commission, said education opportunities for paramedics are thriving.
There are six EMS programs across the state in community and technical colleges that are campus-based, she said. The goal is to bring those programs to rural areas, but satellite programs must be equivalent to that on a campus. The state has invested in five mobile ambulance simulators currently being built to do so.
The Community and Technical College System has awarded funding to 24 no-cost EMT training programs at 21 training facilities, totaling $870,000. In West Virginia 120 paramedics graduated from a training program last year, with another 125 expected to graduate this year. Next year, there are 185 spots available.
Gordon Merry, director of Cabell County EMS, said in a previous interview with The Herald-Dispatch that while he is able to find people to take the EMT course, students don’t follow through to take the test, for whatever reason.
Sen. Owens Brown, D-Ohio, questioned the 46% passing rate for course takers on the national competency test, asking what could be done to raise that number.
Persily said they’re working on assessing students before they enter the course, so they can take other courses beforehand to improve reading comprehension, math skills and test taking. She said one program found its students averaged a seventh-grade reading level, while the course material was at a 10th-grade level.
A report by the West Virginia EMS Coalition said between 2019 and 2021, the number of certified EMTs and paramedics in West Virginia decreased by 1,901, leaving only about 4,375 certified workers in 2021.
While they know how many EMS workers are certified, the state doesn’t know how many are working in the field, she said. She added they also need to look at what is coming in to help with that demand. A survey will go out later this year to determine the true amount of EMS employees and volunteers. The survey will also question the workers’ intent to leave the field, whether it be through retirement or other reasons.
“We’re focused on the education pipeline, the current supply and the anticipated future demand,” she said. “What we know is that the EMS workforce is aging. So we have to be considering what the replacement needs are going to be as people age out of the profession,” Persily said.
In other moves, an EMS “leaders of the future” program has been formed with the University of Charleston, which has undergraduate and graduate programs designed for organization and strategic leadership tailored toward emergency management and leadership. They are offering a 15-hour credit certification program online for EMS personnel that can be applied toward a future degree.
Persily said in one week of advertising, they received 240 applications and had to increase the class size to 300.
An increase in calls for geriatric patients has also led the service to encourage participation in an online program training on that specific type of patient.
An amount of funding has also gone toward attracting and retaining behavioral health services and providers in rural communities. Persily said some providers reported that up to 20% of their calls are for behavioral health patient transports, which is a burden. Often, the emergency medical service providers have to travel long distances to transport these patients, but if a provider had been in the area, they could have just gone there.
A public relations campaign asking residents to “answer the call” is also being formed to call on West Virginians to join the field.
Delegate Joe Statler, D-Monongalia, said he was impressed by the progress made in a short timeframe.
“These are all problems that we recognized as we were out here talking to different areas of the state,” he said. “This may not take care of all the issues, but it is a good start on a long-term fix, and you worked diligently on this.”
Sen. Ron D. Stollings, D-Boone, expressed concerns that the program did not address the low pay of employees.
“You almost touched on something that might make this whole thing moot and that is if we’re not paying these folks enough to make it a competitive field to enter into,” he said. “We can do all the things that you’re doing, and we (should be) doing it. It’s just that I think from a bigger, 30,000 feet looking down issue, we got to make sure that we value this profession.”
The coalition’s report said West Virginia also has the lowest mean annual wage across its border states, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. West Virginia’s annual wage is about $30,500, compared to a national average of about $40,300.
Delegate D. Rolland Jennings, R-Preston, asked if West Virginia can afford to go to an all-pay system for the volunteer emergency medical service providers. Persily said she didn’t know the answer, but she spoke with several who are barely staying open and are one major issue away from closure.