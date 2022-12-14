Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

GHENT, W.Va. — The Winterplace resort in Ghent opened 16 slopes for skiing and snowboarding on Dec. 10-11.

The slopes will be closed again Dec. 12 through 15 for additional snowmaking. The official 40th Anniversary Season kick-off is planned for Dec. 16.

