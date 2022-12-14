GHENT, W.Va. — The Winterplace resort in Ghent opened 16 slopes for skiing and snowboarding on Dec. 10-11.
The slopes will be closed again Dec. 12 through 15 for additional snowmaking. The official 40th Anniversary Season kick-off is planned for Dec. 16.
The projected opening for West Virginia’s largest snow tubing park is not yet confirmed as additional snowmaking is still needed.
“We are excited to kick off our 40th Anniversary skiing and snowboarding season and look forward to welcoming visitors to make some magical memories on the slopes with us,” said Josh Faber, general manager at Winterplace. “Families looking forward to snow and plenty of winter recreational fun can definitely find it at Winterplace.”
Lift tickets purchased at least 24 hours in advance qualify for the savings. Full season passes are available to purchase online. Season passholders can also purchase an “Indy Add On Pass” which allows them to ski at many independent Indy resorts across the US and Canada at a deeply discounted price. Additionally, the resort is introducing a new “Wild Wonderful Pass” for $79, which provides $25 off every all-day or evening lift ticket purchases, all season long.
Here are a few of the upcoming events taking place December 2022:
Toys For Tots Toy Drive: Dec. 10 through Dec. 20
Coat Drive benefiting the United Way of Southern WV: Dec.10 through Dec. 20