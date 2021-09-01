GROTTOES, Va. — Against all odds, freedom soared in Grottoes.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia held a special event Thursday afternoon for the public at Grand Caverns Park in Grottoes where a three-and-a-half-year-old bald eagle was released into the wild after months of rehabilitation.
Shortly after 1 p.m., Ed Clark, the president and co-founder of the Wildlife Center of Virginia, welcomed everyone and explained the mission of the institution that will be 40 years old next year.
“At our facility, it’s not just (about) how to fix the animal,” Clark said. “It’s how to fix the animal and figure out why it got broken in the first place. When we fix the animal, find out what’s wrong, turn it loose … our work is only just beginning. The bird today is a good example of that.”
As for Bald Eagle No. 21-0214, the past few months weren’t easy following her accident on March 6.
“This bird was probably hit by a car, had a broken clavicle (and) broken coracoid bone, and had puncture wounds and lead poisoning,” Clark said. “These birds are not supposed to be contaminated with lead.”
According to the Wildlife Center, the eagle had elevated blood levels as well as several other injuries. After receiving fluids, anti-inflammatories and pain medication, treatment on the lead poisoning began — something incredibly dangerous for the species.
To get all traces of lead out of the body, Clark said the eagle was actually treated by a process called chelation — the same way human beings with lead poisoning are treated.
“It’s a calcium compound that is injected into the bloodstream,” Clark said. “The lead will bind with calcium. If it’s still in the bloodstream, we can inject the calcium compound, lead binds with that, and then the calcium can be eliminated through urates through the kidneys and take the lead with it.”
As for where the team’s rehabbed bald eagle was finding lead, and where other eagles can still find it, Clark believes the eagles are scavenging animals or remaining animal parts left in the field by hunters.
Clark described himself as not “anti-gun,” but rather “anti-lead,” and said one of the biggest dangers to the species is the fragments of lead ammunition in any animals abandoned by hunters that scavenging animals, such as bald eagles, can then consume.
Switching to a non-lead projectile could help the eagles, as well as other species in Virginia and throughout the United States.
“A fragment of lead the size of a grain of rice is enough to kill an eagle,” Clark said. “They cannot eliminate it from their bodies. When it gets into their blood, it stays there, soaks into their blood, and eventually binds with their bones. If the level gets high enough, it will kill them.”
Fortunately for Bald Eagle No. 21-0214, she was able to make a full recovery from her injuries.
After being walked around and viewed up close by all the spectators, Clark released her into the wild for the first time in six-and-a-half months to a big applause from the attendees.
Dr. Karra Pierce, the director of veterinary services at the Wildlife Center of Virginia, testified to the strength of the team’s now-released eagle.
Pierce, known better as Dr. Karra to the staff, said their guest really had to overcome her injuries in rehab just to do what she did on Thursday afternoon.
“It had two fractures in its shoulder,” Pierce said. “Those bones are the most critical bones for thrusting for flight. When it’s in a cage for two months with a wrap on that wing, you don’t use those muscles. You have to build those all back up.”
However, that’s exactly what their bald eagle did, as it slowly but surely regained its strength and stamina through months of exercise in the Wildlife Center’s flight enclosure.
For Alex Wehrung, the outreach coordinator of the Wildlife Center, the event couldn’t have gone any better.
“All wildlife has value, no matter how big or small,” Wehrung said. “But for bald eagles specifically and especially, there’s a level of adoration that people have for them because they are our national symbol. They’re big, attractive, cool, powerful … so there is an extra level of excitement for eagle releases.”
Wehrung saw the release of the team’s rehabbed bald eagle as a representation for the species, saying their population has fought through bouts of uncertainty and lived to grow tremendously.
“When they can be fully rehabilitated and released back into their natural habitats, it’s a great reason to celebrate, especially for bald eagles as a species,” Wehrung said. “Decades ago, their population numbers were so low, even here in Virginia. But the conservation measures set forth by federal and state governments were a huge success. There are more bald eagles living in Virginia today then there ever have been since we started recording their population.”