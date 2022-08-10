Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

The Wild Ramp’s sixth annual Farm to Table Dinner will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Tickets are on sale now for The Wild Ramp’s largest annual fundraiser, the Farm to Table Dinner.

The evening event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., outside the market at 555 14th St. W., on Oct. 8.

