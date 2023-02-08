Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Wild Ramp in Huntington’s Old Central City on 14th Street West is kicking off Maple Days 2023 with a pancake breakfast.

Chef Jedediah, chef of the Harvest Kitchen, will feature a menu of fresh stacks of fluffy pancakes, blackberry maple syrup made from LeJa Produce and Cedar Run syrup, fried potatoes and seasoned pork sausage sourced from the Crawford Family Farm.

