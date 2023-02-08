A variety of local and regional maple syrups — including these pictured from Cedar Run Farms — will be for sale at The Wild Ramp during Maple Days, which will kick off with a pancake breakfast on Feb. 17 and conclude with a dinner on March 18.
BOTH PHOTOS: A variety of local and regional maple syrups — like these from Toms Creek — will be for sale at The Wild Ramp during Maple Days, which will kick off with a pancake breakfast on Feb. 17 and conclude with a dinner on March 18.
A variety of local and regional maple syrups — including these pictured from Cedar Run Farms — will be for sale at The Wild Ramp during Maple Days, which will kick off with a pancake breakfast on Feb. 17 and conclude with a dinner on March 18.
BOTH PHOTOS: A variety of local and regional maple syrups — like these from Toms Creek — will be for sale at The Wild Ramp during Maple Days, which will kick off with a pancake breakfast on Feb. 17 and conclude with a dinner on March 18.
HUNTINGTON — The Wild Ramp in Huntington’s Old Central City on 14th Street West is kicking off Maple Days 2023 with a pancake breakfast.
Chef Jedediah, chef of the Harvest Kitchen, will feature a menu of fresh stacks of fluffy pancakes, blackberry maple syrup made from LeJa Produce and Cedar Run syrup, fried potatoes and seasoned pork sausage sourced from the Crawford Family Farm.
The 6th annual West Virginia Maple Days is designed to celebrate the growing maple industry.
The pancake breakfast starts at 9 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17, and ends at 1 p.m. or until the pancakes are sold out. The breakfast is held on a first-come, first-served basis.
Maple Days ends with a dinner on March 18 that will feature locally-sourced maple syrup from Cedar Run Farm and Tom’s Creek Family Farm.
Those who can’t attend the events can still purchase bottles of Tom’s Creek Family Farm and Cedar Run Farm maple syrup in the Wild Ramp’s market or its online food hub.
All proceeds from the event will go to support the Wild Ramp and local farms in our area.
The Wild Ramp is a year-round, non-profit farmers market with a mission to grow and support a vibrant economy and community for local food, food products and artisan goods. Market hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, call 304-523-7267 or visit wildramp.org.