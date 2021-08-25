CHARLESTON — As the delta variant drives COVID-19 case surges in West Virginia and beyond, federal health officials are touting initiatives to combat a constantly evolving virus.
Those who are immunocompromised and fully vaccinated are being urged to get additional shots. Guidance for boosters is expected to be released next month.
As the virus and its variants continually adapt, keeping pace with current guidance is essential to staying healthy, said Dr. Lisa Costello, president of the West Virginia arm of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Things are changing, Costello said, but that’s part of the new normal.
“This is how the process is supposed to work; we adapt our response as we learn more about the virus and our defenses against it,” Costello said.
Here are answers to basic questions about additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines, based on information from the federal Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and health experts:
What is an additional dose?
An additional dose would be a third vaccine in an mRNA series. On Aug. 12, the FDA approved an update to its emergency use authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines to allow additional doses for people who are severely or moderately immunocompromised.
An additional dose of Pfizer can be administered to people 12 and older, and Moderna to those 18 and older. The CDC recommends a third, additional dose at least 28 days after the completion of the initial two-dose vaccine series.
There is not yet an authorization for additional Johnson & Johnson doses, or for an additional mRNA dose after an initial one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
What is a booster dose?
Booster doses are another shot given because the initial immunity provided by a two-dose series wanes. There are no authorizations for booster doses in the United States at this time, but the White House announced last week that more information will be released next month.
Booster dose guidance is likely to be released earlier for mRNA vaccines than for the J&J one-shots, as more research is needed to understand their effect.
The expected recommendation is for booster doses to be administered to fully vaccinated people eight months after they receive their initial vaccine series, but this could change based on guidance released next month.
How do I know if I need an additional dose?
Talk to your doctor.
Additional doses are only authorized for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. This includes cancer patients, organ transplant recipients, those on immunosuppressant medications and people with conditions that limit their immune responses.
If another dose is potentially needed, are the vaccines working?
Yes.
Though some studies show the efficacy waning — as expected — COVID-19 vaccines still are proving to be effective in limiting severe illness, hospitalization or death in people who are fully vaccinated.
“These vaccines have been and are still highly effective in preventing that, so even if people do contract (COVID-19) and even with the new variants, we’re still seeing they’re effective in doing what they were meant to do,” Costello said. “The science, as we’re looking at additional doses and potentially future booster doses, is really to kind of further enhance that immune response that we know exists.”
Where can I get an additional dose if I need one?
Call your local health department and ask where you can go, and what — if any — evidence you need to show immunocompromised status. Approaches are different depending on the agency.
The additional doses are the same vaccine as the initial doses, and West Virginia has adequate levels to distribute, according to state officials.
How do I know an additional dose is safe?
mRNA vaccines are not “live,” meaning people are not being injected with the virus, as is the case with other traditional vaccines. This, according to medical experts, means mRNA vaccines are safe for people who are immunocompromised.
The clinical benefit of receiving an additional mRNA dose for those who are immunocompromised is “not precisely known,” according to the CDC. The doses are proved safe with limited side effects, and smaller studies show they “may enhance immune response.”
If you are immunocompromised, in general you are more susceptible to contracting the COVID-19 virus and becoming sicker because of it. Some studies are showing increased breakthrough infections — people who get the virus despite being fully vaccinated — in immunocompromised populations.
It’s hoped an additional dose will combat that.
What don’t we know right now?
Guidance on the J&J one-shot additional doses is still being developed, as are the recommendations for booster doses for the general population.
Researchers are using studies big and small from the United States and beyond to understand more about immune response over time against the delta variant and its predecessors, and conditions that could alter immune response.
More details are expected next month.
What about unvaccinated people?
The virus is mutating largely among unvaccinated people. The more unvaccinated people there are, the larger a threat the virus is.
“There is a population out there that may never choose to get the vaccine, but I don’t think that’s most of the unvaccinated people we have, and it’s certainly not all of them,” Costello said. “For as many people who have chosen not to be vaccinated, there’s a reason for that choice. Everyone has a reason, and it’s making sure we get the right information to them to address that reason where I think we could make a real difference.”
Costello said she hopes to see more of an effort to help people who choose to be unvaccinated understand more about that decision.
“We need to build their vaccine confidence and answer any questions they have honestly, but empathetically,” Costello said. “They are at the highest risk for this virus, and that is clear in the science: The individuals who have never been vaccinated are at highest risk of getting COVID, getting severely sick from COVID and being laid up in the hospital or potentially losing their life.”
Increasing vaccination rates helps protect people who cannot, for legitimate medical reasons or due to age, get the vaccine.
Still have questions?
Make sure you’re getting all your information from trusted, credible and qualified sources. If you have questions about COVID-19, the vaccines, additional doses or anything related, try talking to your doctor.
“There is so much out there, and it’s not always malicious but it can be really confusing and complicate people’s feelings or reception of the vaccine and medical interventions,” Costello said. “We need to avoid that and make sure we’re going directly to sources of information. We need to be clear on what we know and don’t know, and we need a way for people to get that information.”
Costello suggested fact-checking claims through trustworthy and expert sources, including the CDC, World Health Organization, American Academy of Pediatrics and other medically focused organizations.