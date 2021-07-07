CHARLESTON — With cases of the more infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 growing nationally, Dr. Clay Marsh on Thursday urged unvaccinated or partially vaccinated West Virginians to take advantage of a small window of opportunity to get their shots.
“The Delta variant is growing,” Marsh said during the state COVID-19 briefing. “We have a window, we have a time when we can accelerate the number of people we are vaccinating.”
Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University and state COVID-19 czar, said a particular concern with the Delta variant is that one-third of all hospitalizations are young people under 30 who have chronic health conditions.
He said children under 12 also appear more susceptible to the variant than to the original COVID-19 virus, and said the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering lowering the minimum age for vaccinations, currently set at age 12.
Marsh said studies show a person infected with the Delta variant is likely to infect five to eight others, while a person infected with the original virus would only infect 2.3 to 2.7 other people.
“It’s much more transmittable and much more infectious,” he said.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Public Health officer, said the number of confirmed cases of the Delta variant in West Virginia remained at 12 on Thursday, although she said that could be a lag in transferring data to the state.
She noted that when the UK variant reached West Virginia, the number of cases grew exponentially, going from a handful of cases, to 200, then quickly to 2,000 cases.
Amjad said the initial 12 cases of the Delta variant appear to be contained to family units, which may be temporarily slowing the spread statewide.
“These numbers can also spike up exponentially,” she said.
Given the apparent higher level of susceptibility of younger children to the new variant, Marsh said health experts are recommending children under 12 wear face masks and practice social distancing if they are in groups of people that are not fully vaccinated, or if they live in areas reporting high rates of Delta cases, as is currently occurring in parts of Missouri.
Marsh said studies show both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are highly effective against the Delta variant among people who have had both shots of those vaccines. He said research is ongoing on the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but said the nearly identical AstraZeneca vaccine available in England, Europe and other countries has also been determined to be highly effective against the variant.
Because of the effectiveness of the vaccines, the Delta variant is hitting unvaccinated Americans the hardest, he said.
“Across the country, all the deaths we’re seeing are basically people who are not vaccinated,” he said.