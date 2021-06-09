More than 4,000 Allied forces died while storming the beaches of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944. That number includes these 38 West Virginians, listed with their home counties, who served in different capacities during the war and paid the ultimate sacrifice 77 years ago. They are:
- Winston Lodge Alexander, McDowell County
- James O. Boggess, Kanawha County
- David E. Casto, Nicholas County
- Donald G. Colangelo, Mingo County
- Darius W. Crites, Upshur County
- Joe DiCiuccio, Raleigh County
- Jasper N. Elswick, Roane County
- Curtis C. Feathers, Preston County
- Jesse M. Hawkins, no home county identified
- Elsworth M. Heck, Cabell County
- Martin V. Hughes, Kanawha County
- Edward L. Jones, Wood County
- Alva Jackson Night, Braxton County
- Eston C. Kuhn, Barbour County
- James D. Lake, Braxton County
- Bernard H. Lipscomb, Doddridge County
- John Manfredi, Barbour County
- Charles H. Manning, Hancock County
- Conrad Cecil Mason, Ohio County
- John Hobert Mathews, Pocahontas County
- Charles G. McCalvin, Logan County
- Jamie Edgar McComb, Pocahontas County
- John Burk McCue, Monongalia County
- Vernon C. McDaniel, Berkeley County
- Norman G. Miller, Harrison County
- William L. Mollohan Jr., Kanawha County
- Louis F. Nesci, Mineral County
- Shirley J. Phillips, Randolph County
- John Henry Shreves, Harrison County
- William H. Smith, Raleigh County
- Floyd Spiker, Preston County
- Max L. Stemple, Preston County
- Robert Charles Stonebraker, Harrison County
- Raymond L. Winebrener, Mason County
- Benjamin F. Winn, McDowell County
- Benjamin H. Wirtz, Mercer County
- Robert L. Wolverton, Randolph County
Source: Veterans Memorial Database, West Virginia Archives and History