HUNTINGTON — More visitors are coming to the Mountain State, tourism leaders say.
Growth and new efforts to support tourism in West Virginia were discussed in the Governor’s Conference on Tourism’s opening remarks last week. Tourism officials from around West Virginia were in Huntington on Wednesday for the event.
Chelsea Ruby, the Secretary of the West Virginia Tourism Department, said after the opening remarks that the Tourism Department has seen recent growth across West Virginia.
“Looking back over the last couple of years, West Virginia has really had a strong recovery. And the next couple of years look very, very bright,” Ruby said. “We continue to see a great deal of interest in the outdoors and mountain towns and uncrowded places, all things that we’ve got right here in West Virginia.”
Some of the trends Ruby shared with the conference included that projections show about 24,000 annual job openings in West Virginia tourism from 2022 through 2025, with over 13,000 in management positions; the state is now advertising in 18 out-of-state markets and 15 international markets.
Another trend is vacation rentals in West Virginia. In three years, travelers spending on vacation rentals has increased 112%. Ruby said state law now allows for occupancy tax collection on the rentals. In the past 12 months, the state has seen $10 million in new tax dollars.
Ruby also unveiled some upcoming initiatives from the West Virginia Tourism Department and explained ways tourism authorities can support them in their communities. A $5.1 million grant from the Economic Development Administration will be used for the department’s Tourism Works program, which is “meant to address every aspect of the tourism and hospitality workforce in West Virginia,” Ruby said.
She said the department will work with the state Education Department to develop a curriculum for K-12 schools. The program will include teaching middle school students about tourism. Another part is to create tourism industry pathways for high school students. Ruby added that the department is working with higher education institutions to create new degrees and certificates.
Tourism Works will also focus on the existing workforce. The state Tourism Department will reimburse those with employees in the industry up to $2,000 per person, per year for additional training, Ruby said. Another focus is training all employees in the tourism industry on basics.
Another trend in West Virginia tourism is media engagement, Ruby said. Some exposure is through travel influencers on social media sites and travel writers. West Virginia had more than 7 billion earned media impressions this year, she added. Almost two-thirds of those who see an ad plan to visit West Virginia in the next 12 months.
When these visitors leave the Mountain State, they take a better impression with them, Ruby said.
“They think about our state as a better place to live, a better place to retire, a better place to start a career, to start a business, to buy a vacation … home and to work remotely,” she said. “So we are changing the overall impression of West Virginia.”
During his remarks Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Jim Justice said tourism in the state brings new opportunities for growth. He highlighted some recent businesses, such as Nucor Corp. in Mason County and Berkshire Hathaway Energy business in Ravenswood, West Virginia, that intend to open sites in West Virginia.
“Every dollar we spend on you, you make us dollars and dollars and dollars,” the governor said. “To the best of the best, you’ve done really good. And I’m really proud to have been the rudder maybe in the back of the boat.”
Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said this year’s tourism conference marked the first time the event was held in Huntington. More than 230 people registered for the event.
Compton said tourism is growing both in the state and locally. Visitors are looking to stay longer, which supports economic development.
“We’ve dealt with two years of COVID prior to this, and while that affected a lot of other places, it actually encouraged tourism to West Virginia because people were looking to be outdoors and that sort of thing,” Compton said.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams welcomed people to the conference Tuesday morning. He said tourism presents a great opportunity across the state and for the Huntington area.
“There are things that you have that only you have, nowhere else in the world, and we need to take full advantage of that,” the mayor said to the conference. “And we’re seeking to do that here in the Huntington area as well.”