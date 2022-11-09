Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

capitol wv blox icon

The West Virginia Capitol is pictured.

 West Virginia Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — The State of West Virginia continued to exceed its tax revenue expectations last month.

The state took in $492.594 million in October, which exceeded the state’s estimates by $147.763 million, according to a report prepared for the Senate Finance Committee.

Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@laciepierson on Twitter.

Recommended for you