CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials say the state is a candidate for a new hydrogen hub funded by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va, U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., and Gov. Jim Justice submitted the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Working Coalition’s official response to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) first step in the process to select winning hydrogen hubs. The four West Virginia officials make up the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Working Group.
“Yesterday (Monday) the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Working Group officially submitted our proposal to participate in the competition to become the new home of hydrogen energy production funded by our bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” Manchin said in a press release announcing the proposal submission. “With our abundant energy sources and strong partnerships, our state is uniquely situated to compete to develop a hydrogen hub. I am incredibly proud of the efforts of our bipartisan group to put forward a great proposal that showcases how West Virginia can continue to lead the country — and the world — in advancing energy technologies and bring good-paying jobs to the state. West Virginia has a long history of powering our great nation, and the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition is our opportunity to power the future right here in the Mountain State.”
The legislation requires one hub be located in Appalachia, as it is the largest natural gas-producing region.
“The proposal to participate in the Department of Energy’s Hydrogen Hub submitted makes the case for something many of us know already: that West Virginia is well-suited to be a national leader in emerging energy production both now and in the future,” Capito said in the release. “Along with a prepared workforce, economic infrastructure, and geographic advantages, our state has a history of being an energy powerhouse with a proven ability to adapt and export both fossil fuels and renewable resources, including hydropower, wind, and solar. This is yet another opportunity for our state created through our Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and I’m proud of the proposal we, as members of the Hydrogen Hub Coalition, put forth on behalf of workers and families across West Virginia.”
The recently passed bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act included $9.5 billion for hydrogen, including $8 billion for regional clean hydrogen hubs to jumpstart the production, transport and use of clean hydrogen across the nation’s economy. The act also includes $1 billion for a clean hydrogen electrolysis program to reduce costs of hydrogen produced from clean electricity; and $500 million for clean hydrogen manufacturing and recycling initiatives to support equipment manufacturing and strong domestic supply chains.
“As one of the country’s largest coal, gas and oil producers, West Virginia has always been a leader on energy. This proposal, establishing the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition, will engage key energy stakeholders that will ensure West Virginia remains a leader on energy in the future and is a frontrunner to be named a hydrogen hub,” McKinley said in the release. “As a result of the infrastructure bill, West Virginia is well positioned to become a regional hydrogen hub and a center for emerging energy innovation and jobs. This would preserve our role as a leading producer of reliable energy, which has been a way of life for over a century. This designation would also solidify West Virginia’s all-of-the-above energy strategy by leading innovative, practical approaches to utilizing existing energy resources, developing next generation technologies and creating jobs.”
Justice said West Virginia is the place where this all-important hydrogen hub belongs.
“As one the world’s energy powerhouses for generations, West Virginia has long served as the home of all kinds of cutting-edge technological advances in energy production, thanks to our rich natural resources and our skilled and dedicated workforce,” Justice said in the release. “I truly believe that, after reading our official response, the decision makers at the DOE will agree that West Virginia is the dream landing spot for this hydrogen hub to flourish at heights not possible anywhere else.”