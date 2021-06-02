LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Renaissance Festival will honor veterans, active-duty service members and first responders during its opening weekend June 5-6.
The festival is providing free admission to those groups as part of the tribute.
“We thank you for your service and look forward to seeing you during our opening Pirate’s Landing theme weekend,” Renaissance Festival spokesperson Dawna Smith said.
The Renaissance Festival is opening for its third season on June 5 and will be open every weekend in June. Tickets are available online.
Located less than a mile and a half off Exit 161 on I-64 near scenic Lewisburg, this outdoor family friendly festival has plenty of space to enjoy live music, great food, along with six stages featuring continuous live entertainment, including a “death-defying aerial show.”
“With acres to roam, it’s the perfect place to spend a fun and safe day outdoors, as you step back in time to experience live jousting where armored knights on horseback compete to be champion or listen to bagpipes and drums resonate through the valley, and harpists play in quiet wooded corners,” Smith said.
According to organizers, Renaissance festivals have a rich and varied history, with many dedicated followers, and have been held nationwide for more than 50 years, but this is the first to be located permanently in West Virginia. The festival founders have spent their careers working at similar events around the United States
Animals play a big role in the festival, with a petting farm for up close interactions for children of all ages and a live jousting show where armored knights on horseback thunder toward each other before the festival crowd.
There will be several demonstrations provided throughout the festival such as glass blowing, Knight Wings demonstration with Master Falconer Ash Cary, death-defying aerial shows, comedy acts, sword swallowing and juggling.
“All the entertainment is fit for a King’s court and sure to please. Costumed characters interact with the audience, and mermaids, dragons and unicorns step out of medieval tapestries to come to life before your eyes,” Smith said.
“The festival proudly features local West Virginia brews, ciders and meads, and has food to suit any palate. Don’t miss the vendor artisans selling and demonstrating handmade crafts, so come prepared to buy a souvenir for your sweetheart or a beautiful handmade piece for your home.
“The West Virginia Renaissance is here to stay and is looking forward to working with West Virginia vendors, such as actors, artists, crafters, specialty farm producers, musicians and others to help showcase the amazing skills and high-quality products produced by its residents. If you are interested in being a vendor, please apply online.”
The festival will be open every weekend in June — from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday — and is located less than a mile and a half off Exit 161 on I-64 near scenic Lewisburg.
Information, schedules and tickets can be found on Facebook and at wvrenfest.com. It’s handicap accessible for the most part, with some inclines requiring assistance. Whether you come as costumed or just comfortable, be prepared to have fun!