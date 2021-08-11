CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Library Commission and the West Virginia Center for the Book have announced the One Book One West Virginia selection for 2021: “Patron Saint of Ugly” by Marie Manilla.
“Patron Saint of Ugly” follows Garnet Ferrari as she tries to prove to the hordes of pilgrims visiting her home for cures and the Vatican that she is not Saint Garnet.
One Book One West Virginia allows readers across the state to read the same book and take part in detailed group conversations about its unfolding storyline. This literary project helps support the Appalachian Heritage Writer-In-Residence Project developed by Shepherd University. West Virginia readers are urged to join book discussion groups and attend related events, such as meeting the author, character portrayals, movies and workshops.
Digital copies of “Patron Saint” are available to all West Virginians through Sept. 11. To access a copy, go to https://wvlcguides.org/wvcb/wvonebook. A library card is not needed to access the work. Readers may contact their local library or connect with others at https://www.facebook.com/WVCenterfortheBook. For more information on Marie Manilla and the One Book One West Virginia program, visit the website https://wvlcguides.org/wvcb.