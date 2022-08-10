Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — David Morris was 17 years old when he started producing music in West Virginia University’s Boreman South Residence Hall.

The musician, who started his career selling mix tapes under the name D-Why, now has over half a million videos on TikTok using his song “Carrying Your Love,” a remix of the original song “Carrying Your Love with Me” by George Strait.

