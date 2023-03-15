{span id=”docs-internal-guid-e15ae490-7fff-e75b-8f9e-db3b311d217b”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-e15ae490-7fff-e75b-8f9e-db3b311d217b”}Cedar Run Farm in Friendly, W.Va. is one of the maple syrup suppliers for the Maple Days Dinner on March 18.{/span}{/span}
The Wild Ramp, a year-round indoor farmer’s market in Huntington, is celebrating West Virginia Maple Days with lots of locally produced maple syrup options.
Tickets are $60 each, proceeds go to support programs of the Wild Ramp and local maple syrup producers. Cedar Run Farm in Friendly and Tom’s Creek Farm in Wayne are providing the West Virginia maple syrup for this dinner.
“Most people don’t think of West Virginia as being maple syrup country,” said Shelly Keeney, market director at the Wild Ramp.
Keeney also says that, in general, people think maple syrup is pancake syrup, which is just a butter-flavored corn syrup with lots of additives. The maple syrup sold at the market and used in the dinner recipes is real, meaning that farmers in West Virginia tap maple trees for sap and boil it down to get the rich brown product.
Chef Jedediah, chef of the Harvest Kitchen inside the Wild Ramp, will prepare a menu including carrot maple soup with micro radish and home-made croutons; a maple sweet potato cake with crème fraiche and microgreens; wintergreen salad with apple pecans and a maple balsamic vinaigrette; chicken roulade with spinach and mushroom rice, asparagus and maple dijon cream sauce; and a maple cheesecake with maple caramel and fresh berries.
“I think people will be pleasantly surprised that maple syrup isn’t just for pancakes in the morning, or french toast. Maple syrup can be used with savory dishes, like the dishes that chef Jedediah is going to be presenting at the dinner,” she said.
This is the Wild Ramp’s second meal in honor of West Virginia Maple Days. It also hosted a $10 pancake breakfast on Feb. 17.
Registration for the dinner closes Monday, March 13.