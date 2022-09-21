Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Abortion Ban West Virginia
Abortion rights supporters demonstrate outside the Senate chamber at the West Virginia state Capitol on Tuesday in Charleston as lawmakers debate a sweeping bill to ban abortion in the state with few exceptions.

 Chris Dorst | HD Media

CHARLESTON — As of Friday afternoon, almost all abortions became illegal in West Virginia as Gov. Jim Justice signed a near-total abortion ban passed by the Legislature earlier this week.

The ban is effective immediately. The state’s sole abortion provider, the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, already announced Wednesday that it would stop all abortion procedures because of the new law.

