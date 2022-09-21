Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Leaf-peepers are gearing up for fall with the recent release of the West Virginia Department of Tourism’s annual fall foliage map.

“Fall in West Virginia is such a special time,” Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said in a prepared statement. “We are anxiously awaiting our rolling hills to come alive with vibrant hues of red, orange and yellow. There’s truly no better place to experience the fall than right here in Almost Heaven, and your opportunity begins now and lasts through November.”

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

