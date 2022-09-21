HUNTINGTON — Leaf-peepers are gearing up for fall with the recent release of the West Virginia Department of Tourism’s annual fall foliage map.
“Fall in West Virginia is such a special time,” Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said in a prepared statement. “We are anxiously awaiting our rolling hills to come alive with vibrant hues of red, orange and yellow. There’s truly no better place to experience the fall than right here in Almost Heaven, and your opportunity begins now and lasts through November.”
The map, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, estimates times of peak foliage throughout the state to help travelers plan their fall getaways.
“As the fall foliage season approaches, West Virginia is blessed to have a wide variety of colors decorating its mountainsides,” said Division of Forestry Director Tom Cover. “West Virginia is nearly 80% forested, with a large number of hardwoods in our landscape. The potential for an array of color variations is always present. With the differences in elevation, color is present for at least 30 days, so take advantage of this once-a-year viewing opportunity and visit the forest.”
Updates to the fall foliage report will be released weekly, including the percentage of color change across the state and a featured scenic road trip, as well as suggested stops and hikes to make and activities to take part in for prime leaf-viewing opportunities.
In addition to the fall foliage map, the Department of Tourism will offer a live leaf tracker, which will be updated in real time as the season begins to shift to give travelers an inside look at fall color around the state, according to Ruby.
“As always, we invite all of our guests to join in on the fun and help us showcase our state’s natural beauty and jaw-dropping fall colors by sharing photos on social media using #AlmostHeaven,” Ruby said.
Along with the foliage map and live leaf tracker, travelers can explore recommended places to stay, hikes, seasonal adventures, fall festivals and events at WVtourism.com/fall.
“Guests are encouraged to plan their fall getaway with the help of the Department of Tourism’s free, special edition travel guides, which can be downloaded digitally or sent straight to their home with a simple request,” Ruby said.
