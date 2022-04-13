MADISON — Twenty-eight years is a long time.
That is how long the West Virginia Coal Festival has graced the streets of downtown Madison in Boone County and celebrated coal heritage and history with a nearly weeklong festival.
The 2022 offering will run from June 14 through June 18 and follow a similar itinerary as previous festivals.
While some details are still being ironed out by the committee, some information was released last week.
As is tradition, the West Virginia Coal Museum on Main Street will be open to attendees from 2-8 p.m. June 14 through June 18.
“We have been planning what we feel will be another successful West Virginia Coal Festival,” said President Delores Cook. “Our volunteers are what makes the festival what it is.”
Coming out of a 2020 festival season where the event was canceled due to COVID-19 numbers in Boone County, 2021 saw an uptick in attendance — and organizers are planning for that same upward trend this summer.
The City of Madison, Town of Danville and Boone County Commission, among others, have given their support and have once again offered their resources to the event, as have the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and Boone County Ambulance Authority, along with local fire departments and other agencies.
“We are very thankful for all of the continued support we receive,” Cook said.
The parade will follow the same route as it has in the past — likely beginning at Scott High School — and will begin at 2 p.m. June 18.
Organizers hope to have vintage mining equipment onsite in the county parking lot across from the Boone County Courthouse, which has been a staple in years past.
The carnival has traditionally started on Tuesday at each festival, and Cook said this will likely be the start time in 2022.
The pageant is set for 11 a.m. June 4 at the Madison Civic Center. Ages newborn to 18 are included.
Cook said vendor interest is high this season, and attendees can expect the usual crop of both crafting and food sales with festival goers’ favorite sweet and savory treats on hand up and down Main Street.
“We have received applications from some vendors and we have some in place — but it is still a little early — but we are accepting them now,” she added.
Entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks as the committee must approve the acts that are on the proposed bill at their next meeting. Fireworks will once again provide the finale to the event on June 18.
Cook said organizers are excited about the entertainment this season, and it offers something for virtually everyone, which is a goal of the committee.
To register for the pageant, contact Alice Rider at 304-687-6550 or reach her on Facebook. For information on vending or for general questions, contact Cook at 304-836-5446.