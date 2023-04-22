R.F. Kuang, author of “The Poppy Wars” and “Babel,” which was named one of the beset fantasy books of 2022 by Kirkus, NPR ad the Washington Post, will be a speaker at the 2023 West Virginia Book Festival.
Cory Doctorow is a science fiction author, activist, journalist and blogger — the co-editor of Boing Boing (boingboing.net) and the author of young adult novels like “Pirate Cinema” and “Little Brother” and novels for adults like “Rapture of the Nerds and “Makers.”
Mary Kay Andrews will headline the 2023 West Virginia Book Festival.
Courtesy photo
Mike Styer Photography LLC | Courtesy photo
American mystery and crime author William Kent Krueger will speak at the 2023 West Virginia Book Festival.
Courtesy photo
Author of five New York Times bestselling picture books, Sherri Duskey Rinker will speak at the 2023 West Virginia Book Festival.
David Rinker | Courtesy photo
Cross Lanes native Neema Avashia, author of “Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place,” will speak at the 2023 West Virginia Book Festival.
Courtesy photo
CHARLESTON — Multi-time New York Times Best Sellers, rapid risers, a local who’s made good and a hall of fame science-fiction author are among the featured authors chosen for the annual West Virginia Book Festival and a preceding lecture this year.
“We have a really great lineup this year, I know we say that every year, but it just continues to get better,” said Cross Lanes branch librarian and festival co-chair Brittany Addis. “We’ve got a little something for everybody this year, it doesn’t matter what genre you’re into.”
The featured speakers include New York Times bestselling fantasy author R.F. Kuang, mystery novelist William Kent Krueger, novelist Mary Kay Andrews, children’s author Sherri Duskey Rinker and West Virginia author Neema Avashia.
Leading off the 2023 iteration of the newly condensed one-day, but still free festival on Oct. 21 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center is Krueger, author of the Cork O’Connor series and 2013 Edgar Award winner. Krueger will provide the suspense slant during the first session of the day at 10 a.m.
Rinker, the author of five New York Times Best-Selling picture books including the “Good Night, Good Night, Construction Site” series will give an interactive audiovisual presentation centered on how an idea transforms into a book beginning at 1 p.m.
Kuang, author of the fantasy trilogy, “The Poppy Wars,” saw her latest release “Babel” named one of the best fantasy books of 2022 by NPR, The Washington Post and Kirkus, and has another work due to drop in May. She’ll follow Rinker at 3 p.m.
Andrews focuses on women’s fiction, often set in a southern setting. She is one of the most frequently requested authors in recent surveys leading up to the festival, according to organizers. She’ll round out the day with her session at 6 p.m.
Cross Lanes’ own Avashia, author of “Another Appalachia: Coming up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place,” will provide some local flavor and social insight to the proceedings. Her time of availability is still to be determined by festival organizers.
Additionally, attendees can shop the used book sale, attend literary workshops and visit a marketplace where they can purchase from and interact with book sellers, publishers, individual authors and other literary vendors offering a variety of books and other items. This year, the marketplace will also feature a new “library row,” which will offer selections from libraries around the state.
Addis spoke on the festival’s new one-day look.
“We’re really just focusing in on making it better,” Addis said. “Even though we’re shortening it, we’re condensing all the great programming into one day and giving people the chance to experience everything.”
And preceding the book festival, on Thursday, Oct. 19, the West Virginia Humanities Council will present the 41st annual McCreight Lecture in the Humanities featuring author, journalist and tech humanist Cory Doctorow.
Doctorow is a 2020 inductee into the Canadian Science Fiction Hall of Fame and someone who’s authored over two dozen books. His new finance crime technothriller “Red Team Blues” will be released in April followed by the non-fiction “The Internet Con” in September.
Doctorow will discuss the impact of constant connectivity, machine learning and artificial intelligence on numerous aspects of our lives as well as the disparity in their social and economic effects in the rural communities of West Virginia. He’ll delve into how communities might navigate the situation and the importance of the humanities in tackling a digital future.
The 2023 West Virginia Book Festival will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct, 21. For more information, visit wvbookfestival.org.
The West Virginia Book Festival’s charter presenters this year include the Kanawha County Public Library, The Library Foundation of Kanawha County Inc., the West Virginia Humanities Council and the Charleston Gazette-Mail. This year’s sponsors include West Virginia Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Library Commission, the Center for the Book, the Marshall University Foundation, Friends of the Library, Encova Foundation, Truist West Virginia Foundation, Nelle Ratrie Chilton Charitable Trust and the TC Energy Foundation.