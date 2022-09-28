Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Archives and History will present “West Virginia and the Civil War” in the Archives and History Library at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex, in Charleston on Saturday, Oct. 8. The symposium will begin at 10 a.m. and is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

“West Virginia and the Civil War” will feature four Civil War historians and speakers: Christy Perry Tuohey, Dr. Billy Joe Peyton, Steve Cunningham and Dr. Phil Hatfield.

