CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s first “probable case” of monkeypox was identified Friday in a Berkeley County resident, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
The agency did not release any other information about the patient. Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer, said the Bureau for Public Health was working with the Berkeley-Morgan County Health Department to identify close contacts of the patient and connect them for potential testing.
At this time, Amjad said, “the risk to West Virginians” for contracting monkeypox is “extremely low.”
Monkeypox is a relatively rare disease and shares characteristics with smallpox, but is generally “much less deadly and much less severe,” Dr. Clay Marsh, dean of the West Virginia University School of Medicine, said during Friday’s COVID-19 news briefing. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox is “rarely fatal.”
Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, body aches, chills, exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that can “look like pimples or blisters,” according to the CDC. The rash can appear on the face or inside the mouth, as well as on hands, feet, chest, genitals and the anus.
Typically, the CDC says, the illness lasts between two and four weeks and the rash will go through different stages before “healing completely.”
Monkeypox can be spread person-to-person through contact with the blisters, rash or bodily fluids of an infected individual. Respiratory droplets can also transfer the virus through face-to-face contact and during more intimate activities including kissing and sex, according to the CDC. Touching items previously touched by someone with the active virus — including sharing clothes or linens — can also spread it.
The monkeypox virus is considered transmissible until the rash completely heals and a new, healthy layer of skin covers it.
There is a vaccine available through the CDC that can prevent and lessen the severity of illness for anyone considered at high risk for contracting monkeypox — which is generally men who have sex with men, according to preliminary studies. There also is an antiviral treatment.
Those who are at risk or who are exhibiting any symptoms of monkeypox — specifically with a new rash — should contact their health care provider, who can request treatment or testing for the patient through a local health department or DHHR’s Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services, per the news release.
The DHHR lab is able to perform monkeypox tests, but the CDC must verify the results, Amjad said. The probable case reported in Berkeley is still undergoing CDC verification. If the case is confirmed, West Virginia would join 36 other states that have reported about 700 cases since the outbreak began in the spring, according to the CDC. Worldwide, nearly 8,000 cases have been identified across 57 countries, according to the World Health Organization.
Before the current outbreak, monkeypox was rarely reported outside of countries in central and western Africa, according to the CDC.