Garnering effusive praise from his literary peers, among others, West Side author Daniel Boyd’s newly released book, “Tavey’s First Hunt,” is now available at local and online book stores.

Boyd’s latest middle school-age-targeted chapter book, “Tavey’s First Hunt” explores the excitement and swirl of other emotions of protagonist Tavey, who is finally old enough to hunt alongside an adult. A multi-generational sportsman, Tavey’s father guides his son lovingly through more than just the experience of hunting — Tavey discovers a lifetime passion but in a way he didn’t anticipate.

