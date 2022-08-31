Garnering effusive praise from his literary peers, among others, West Side author Daniel Boyd’s newly released book, “Tavey’s First Hunt,” is now available at local and online book stores.
Boyd’s latest middle school-age-targeted chapter book, “Tavey’s First Hunt” explores the excitement and swirl of other emotions of protagonist Tavey, who is finally old enough to hunt alongside an adult. A multi-generational sportsman, Tavey’s father guides his son lovingly through more than just the experience of hunting — Tavey discovers a lifetime passion but in a way he didn’t anticipate.
Released by 2020 Independent Publisher of the Year Headline Books, “Tavey’s First Hunt” touches upon several points about hunting, and reviewers have lauded the West Side author’s newest work.
“Daniel Boyd writes from the heart and has excellent story-telling abilities,” said Headline Books President Cathy Teets in a release. “This is his third chapter book, and each tells an engaging story with an important message.”
“Despite its title, this is not really a book about hunting. It’s about accepting differences between us. This is a beautiful book of fathers and sons who may not agree but still find their way to mutual respect and love,” wrote Coalwood native Homer Hickam, author of “Rocket Boys” and several other novels.
“’Tavey’s First Hunt’ is a nostalgic reminder of the gift of conversation. A story about fathers and sons [and] family, forged outside of bloodlines. It’s about how each human, along with every animal, is but a single part of an exponentially larger whole,” wrote J.V Poore, a book reviewer for Goodreads.
“A charming story that respects our outdoor heritage and captures the wonder of a boy’s first hunting trip with his father,” Robert Saunders of the Charleston Gazette-Mail “Outdoor Pursuits” wrote. “But Tavey learns a person can respect traditions without being limited by them. In the end, Tavey’s walk in the woods reveals a path, not only for himself, but for generations who follow.”
As well as making award-winning films such as “Chillers,” “Strangest Dreams” and “Paradise Park” (which has also been adapted into a stage presentation presented by Theatre West Virginia and the Charleston Light Opera Guild in recent years), Boyd is a two-time television regional Emmy nominee and a multi-nominated graphic novelist. His other children’s books, “Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club” and “The Adventures of Wandala,” each won Gold Mom’s Choice Awards.
A retired media studies professor at West Virginia State University, Boyd, 65, has also taught around the world, including in Tanzania as a three-time Fulbright scholar. He retired recently as Artist in Residence at WVSU’s Economic Development Center.
In an April Charleston Gazette-Mail Metro article, Boyd said he drew upon his own childhood experiences as his wellspring of inspiration for “Tavey’s First Hunt.” “I’m a proud liberal, but I grew up in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia in a hunting culture,” he recounted in the article. “My father bought a piece of land in the Sleepy Creek forest and built a cabin on it. It was a piece of history for all of us. He taught me how to be respectful of the laws, the seasons, all those kind of things. I chose not to hunt as a teenager and became a photographer, but the book is about part of the process of a father teaching his son to hunt and how to respect wildlife. It’s a part of me people normally wouldn’t guess — this guy who does these crazy horror movies and wrestling but is pro-hunting.”
“Tavey’s First Hunt” is illustrated by California artist Hector Mexia. The book’s retail price is $12.95.