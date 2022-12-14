Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area

The Wayne National Forest is seeking campground hosts for two positions at its Lake Vesuvius recreation area in Lawrence County.

 Courtesy of the Wayne National Forest

PEDRO, Ohio — The Wayne National Forest is seeking campground hosts for two positions at its Lake Vesuvius recreation area in Lawrence County, according to a news release.

“The Lake Vesuvius recreation area is the Wayne National Forest’s premier developed recreation site,” said Ironton District Ranger Mathias Wallace. “It features a 143-acre lake, an accessible boardwalk, 25 miles of hiking trails and 45 miles of horseback riding trails.”

