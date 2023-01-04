Several water line breaks and other issues have caused customers across the region to be without running water.
Milton and Kermit, both in West Virginia, are the two largest systems with unresolved issues. Additionally, The Woodlands retirement community in Huntington has been without water since Tuesday night.
A spokesperson from West Virginia American Water said that water would be restored to The Woodlands area Wednesday afternoon. Customers will be under a precautionary boil water advisory for a minimum of 24 hours following the restoration of service.
According to Kermit water clerk Dorothy Stacy, Kermit’s water system, which also supplies the neighboring community of Crum in Wayne County, experienced ice going into the water intake. Additionally, a water line break near railroad tracks was broken until it was fixed early Wednesday morning.
Customers in Kermit once again have running water, but customers in Crum will have to wait until the water tanks in Kermit are full.
Stacy said officials from Kermit are hoping to solve the water intake issue permanently with a large project in the coming years.
Areas in Milton, specifically those on Highlawn Avenue, have seen disruptions with low water pressure or no water. Repairs are currently being made.