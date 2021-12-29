HUNTINGTON — According to the National Weather Service, the Huntington Tri-State area could be in for a warmer and wetter winter season, based on recently published extended forecasts.
Tuesday marks the first day of winter and temperatures are expected to be near 50 with sunny skies to begin the season. It’s a trend that could continue according to forecast released by the NWS and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Their predictions indicate the area will experience higher-than-average temperatures over the next few months, from December 2021 until March 2022, with numbers increasing between 30% and 50%.
According to the NWS, the average temperature for the Huntington area in December ranges from 30-47 degrees Fahrenheit in December, from 26-43 in January and 29-47 in February.
It is also expected that the area will see higher than average precipitation over the same period. Combined with higher temperatures, it could be a sign of more rain than snow this winter, according to the NOAA who predicts precipitation to increase by around 30 percent.
This week, however, conditions will remain relatively dry leading up to Christmas Day. Christmas Eve is the lone exception with showers possible that evening with temperatures projected to be in the upper 50s.
The forecast for Christmas Day suggests sunny skies with a high near 60 degrees, quite the opposite of what the area experienced a year ago when a winter storm saturated the area on Christmas Eve night.