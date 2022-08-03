Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington area residents are invited to join the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies their solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease. Blue is for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s; yellow is for those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s; purple is for those who have lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s disease; and orange is for anyone fighting for a cure.

