Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

court blox 5.tif
Metro Creative

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court has moved another lawsuit seeking relief from the damages caused by the opioid epidemic to the state’s Mass Litigation Panel.

The move means more judges and likely a faster resolution in the case, which involves the families of children who were exposed to opioids while they were in the womb, Booth Goodwin, one of the lead attorneys on the case, said Wednesday.

Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Recommended for you