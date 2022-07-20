HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine on Wednesday celebrated 50 years of teaching physicians who have gone on to serve the state in a variety of ways.
James Nemitz, president of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, said the event held at The Frederick in Huntington was a celebration of the success of the school founded in 1972 and recognition for the contribution made by the school’s physicians over the years.
“We do this for others. All of this is about giving to others,” he said. “Everybody needs health care, and what you do is so important. It is so important to the person, but it’s so important to the state. We need quality health care, and you all deliver. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”
Osteopathic medicine can be defined as alternative medicine that emphasizes physical manipulation of the body’s muscle tissue and bones and a “whole person” approach where physicians treat a person rather than a symptom.
The School of Osteopathic Medicine has roughly 800 students enrolled in its medical programs and graduates more physicians than Marshall University and West Virginia University combined, said Nemitz. The school’s students contribute 1 million health care hours per year, along with more than 10,000 documented hours of volunteer service.
Southwest Regional Dean Dr. Jim Adams said St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington is a base site for the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, but the school works with hospitals and health care centers throughout the state.
Students in the program spend two years at the school in Lewisburg and transition to base sites for their third and fourth years to get real-world training and experience.
Adams said he has been a preceptor, or a physician who takes a student under their wing and trains them, for roughly 20 years. When asked how he felt seeing the program grow, Adams described the feeling as a dream.
“We’re putting one foot in front of the other every day and continuously striving to improve, to provide a better education for the students, to provide better clinical opportunities, to prepare the students to become physicians, to go into the residency, to become whatever they decide to become,” he said.
Nemitz was appointed president in 2018, but he had served as a faculty member since 1986. In the past 36 years, Nemitz said it has been an honor to see people choose the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine for their education and to watch them transition into lifelong careers.
Now, Nemitz is looking toward the future, and he said he believes his legacy will not only reflect the fact that he was the president through the COVID-19 pandemic, but also that he was the president who helped expand what the school can offer.
“We’re unusual, very unusual, in that we’re still a sole purpose institution. We do one thing: We produce osteopathic physicians,” he said. “We’re going to change that. We’re going to start adding new programs. I have the support of my board, so we are going to start growing new programs that are complementary to our osteopathic model.”