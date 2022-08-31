Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

BLOX screens 03
Metro Creative Connection

CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s first two statewide online charter schools opened this week with different enrollment pictures than the two new in-person charters.

The virtual charters have attracted fewer students than their “minimum capacity enrollment” projections. The companies running their daily operations say they remain committed to the schools’ future.

Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Recommended for you