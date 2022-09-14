Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame announced its ninth class of inductees last Wednesday during a ceremony at the hall’s Museum of Music in the Charleston Town Center mall.

Members of the Class of 2023 are bluegrass and country music artist Buddy Griffin; founding members of Parliament-Funkadelic Clarence “Fuzzy” Haskins and Calvin Simon; classical pianist Barbara Nissman; bluegrass pioneers the Lonesome Pine Fiddlers; and Winston Walls, regarded as one of the world’s greatest Hammond B3 organ players.

