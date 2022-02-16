CHARLESTON — Bills meant to keep down the cost of incarcerating people and to defer money for maintenance to the facilities that hold them are advancing through the West Virginia House of Delegates.
The House Jails and Prisons Committee on Friday adopted two bills — one to keep the existing cap on the daily rate to house someone in a regional jail and another to divert an estimated $4 million toward the deferred maintenance among the 10 regional jails.
House Bill 4490 and House Bill 4497 are on track to advance to the full House for consideration.
House Bill 4497 was of particularly long discussion during the hour-long meeting Friday morning.
The bill will defer money that once went to paying down the $177.5 million bond sale debt the state used to fund the construction of the jails in the 1980s and ’90s and redirect it to special revenue to allow corrections officials to use the money for deferred maintenance.
It also will abolish the Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Board, which existed to oversee the bond payment and maintenance of the facilities. The board only has had oversight over the bonds since 2018.
It came at the request of Gov. Jim Justice.
Jails and Prisons Committee Chairman David Kelly, R-Tyler, said after touring the Western Regional Jail in Cabell County and Mount Olive Correctional Complex in Fayette County in the past month, the need for maintenance to the state’s incarceration facilities is more apparent.
“I think this is something we can look to get some of the maintenance looked at, to address some of that,” Kelly said. “We are going to have to find a long-term solution to a generational problem we now have.”
The State of West Virginia paid off the jail bond debt on schedule in July 2021. The state had used court fees to pay down the bonds.
As of December that fund had accumulated to about $17 million, state Secretary of Homeland Security Jeff Sandy said during an interim legislative meeting in December.
On Friday, Brad Douglas, chief of staff of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, told committee members officials project the state will collect $4 million in court fees in fiscal year 2022, which ends June 30.
The state’s 10 regional jails have $95 million worth of maintenance needs, Douglas said Friday.
In December, Sandy told lawmakers that all the state’s incarceration facilities have $200 million worth of deferred maintenance needs.
Delegate Jonathan Pinson, R-Mason, said Friday the jails and prisons were professionally run by the people who work in them, and HB 4497 was an attempt to get more resources to them.
“This is just a small step on what needs to be a much longer journey moving to the right direction,” Pinson said.
Douglas told the committee he would provide a more detailed list of the maintenance needs at the regional jails during an upcoming committee meeting.
Earlier during the meeting, the committee adopted House Bill 4490. Delegate Mick Bates, R-Raleigh, is the lead sponsor of the bill.
If it becomes law, the bill would keep in place the rate that county commissions pay to incarcerate one person for one day in a regional jail, usually referred to as the per diem rate, until July 1, 2024.
“My hope is that by extending this we will have the chance in this committee, with the chairman’s leadership and (the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation), to bring parties together to come up with fundamental solutions,” Bates said.
The rate has been capped at $48.25 since 2018. The Legislature adopted a bill to keep the flat rate intact in June, three weeks before it was set to expire.
The actual cost of incarcerating a person in a regional jail in West Virginia is $54.13 as of the current fiscal year, according to the State Budget Office.
That’s a decrease from the previous fiscal year when it cost $54.88 to incarcerate a person in jail.
The state pays the difference between the capped rate and actual cost of incarceration.
County commissions throughout the state have had trouble paying their jail bills since the inception of the regional jails system.
As of January, there were five counties with “serious” delinquency issues in paying their jail bills: Calhoun, Clay, Lincoln, McDowell and Webster.
During the same meeting, Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett told lawmakers the $48.25 capped rate county governments pay per inmate, per day in the regional jails takes up anywhere between 12% and 15% of Mercer County’s total budget, and that’s before adding in the cost of transporting inmates from the jail to the Mercer County Courthouse to participate in court proceedings for their cases.
As of Friday, the state’s 10 regional jails collectively were more than 1,000 people over capacity.
The jails are equipped to house 4,265 people.
There were 5,336 people incarcerated in the regional jails, according to a COVID-19 data sheet Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials provided to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.