CHARLESTON — Some West Virginia lawmakers are now taking a “piecemeal” approach to repealing the state’s certificate-of-need laws after a second attempt at a near-total repeal died on the House of Delegates floor Tuesday.
The House passed two bills Wednesday repealing parts of the code relating to the creation of birthing centers (House Bill 4643, which passed 86-11) and opioid treatment programs (House Bill 4607, which passed 61-38). Another bill, aimed at removing the code section for intermediate care facilities, is slated to be considered by the House Committee on Health and Human Resources on Thursday, said House Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor.
“The question that needs to be asked is why is it OK to remove the permission slip and barrier the government puts in place for one service and not another,” Summers said Wednesday. “If we need to go through and do this piecemeal, OK, I’m fine with that. Of course, I feel any removal is good, but why only for these services?”
Certificate of need is a regulatory process, overseen by the West Virginia Health Care Administration, that requires entities looking to create or expand health care services to receive a legal document saying those new services fit an unmet need in the area.
Three weeks ago, members of the House Health Committee shot down House Bill 4013 with a 12-10 vote. That bill would have eliminated the certificate-of-need process for most health care services in the state.
Last week, as lawmakers advanced the proposed law eliminating the process for birthing centers in that same committee, an amendment to make the bill’s title more specific failed on a tie vote. Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, warned then, because of its broad title, that the bill would be used as “a Trojan Horse” on the House floor to advance further-reaching legislation to eliminate the process completely.
On Tuesday, as that bill was on second reading in the House, Summers introduced four strike-and-insert amendments — “in decreasing amounts of freedom,” she said — that would have changed HB 4643 by repealing several, if not all, sections of the code. The first amendment was withdrawn over a technical error, and the other three each failed 59-38, with three members absent.
Delegate Riley Keaton, R-Roane, said the amendments “jumped the gun” and served as “an affront to the committee process.” Several other delegates — all members of the Republican supermajority — levied similar criticism at the attempt to further repeal the code.
“When (HB 4013) failed in committee and another certificate-of-need bill came to the floor, I saw the opportunity to put in something my caucus wanted to talk about,” Summers, a registered nurse, said. “That’s just using the process, and maybe some were disappointed by that, but I wanted to get this in front of the whole body to debate and discuss.”
Generally, those who support eliminating the certificate-of-need process argue that it restrains healthy competition in the medical field and limits options for patients potentially seeking different kinds of care.
“I don’t think there’s one member on this floor that hasn’t heard from constituents about not having decent health care options in this state,” said Delegate Joe Jeffries, R-Putnam.
Delegate Rolland Jennings, R-Preston, said lawmakers should have enough faith in hospital and health care administrators to let them make their own choices on which services to offer, who to serve and where to locate.
Those against repeal believe it could destabilize the state’s already fragile health care system and threaten the availability of services, specifically for lower-income residents on government-sponsored health care plans. More than 75% of West Virginians are insured by either Medicare, Medicaid or the Public Employees Insurance Agency. Those insurers reimburse less than private insurers by about 50%.
If service providers began opening practices catering specifically to the privately insured, the entire state could suffer, said Delegate Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, a doctor who chairs the House Health Committee.
“If we siphon (private payers) out of the acute care hospital that’s there to take care of all of us every day, every night, every year — if we take that 20% out (then) at that point I think we have to worry about the financial viability of the hospitals that serve everyone else,” Rohrbach said.
Rohrbach — who sponsored the bill repealing certificate of need for opioid treatment centers — said discussion in his committee three weeks ago showed members how complex the process is. He said the needs methodology, which is what the Health Care Administration uses to approve or deny applications, is “antiquated.”
“Yes, certificate of need needs changed. I don’t think there is any question about that. It came across loud and clear (in the committee meeting),” Rohrbach said. “But do we do that with a sledgehammer and just blow it up today and see how the pieces fall? I would challenge that there is a better way, a more thoughtful way.”
Rohrbach, along with Delegate Ken Reed, R-Berkeley, urged their colleagues to bring the topic back up during future legislative interim meetings. Delegate Larry Pack, R-Kanawha, said it is “not the time” for such a bill.
Although her most recent efforts to end the policy didn’t pan out, Summers said Tuesday’s debate was encouraging.
“My takeaway today is that we have much more education to do on the topic,” Summers said. “I will hold any meeting anyone wants to have. We’re going to continue working on and discussing this. It’s not the end.”
HB 4643 and HB 4607 will now be introduced for consideration in the Senate.