CHARLESTON — From 2020 to 2029, more than 500,000 Americans are expected to die of overdoses.
However, during a presentation to the West Virginia House of Delegates’ Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse Committee, Dr. Matthew Christiansen, director of the Office of Drug Control Policy for the state Department of Health and Human Resources, said certain interventions could help reduce the number by as much as 40%.
As overdose data comes in from 2020 and 2021, West Virginia officials believe the country shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic was not the only thing that led to a spike in overdose deaths in recent years. The data show the average age of victims of overdoses and overdose deaths is increasing in the state, showing people with opioid use disorder are living longer and the younger generation is not becoming dependent on illicit opioids in the first place.
Christiansen said he sees hope in the data, the people invested in the recovery community and his patients, who are thriving in their day-to-day lives.
The numbers
Christiansen said there was a significant uptick in overdoses and overdose deaths in 2020 at 1,336 after a decline the two previous years. He expects 2021 numbers will be similar to 2020.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100,000 people died from fatal overdoses from April 2020 to April 2021 nationally.
The 2020 uptick, which started in May 2020, has been previously credited as happening due to the country shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Christiansen said data now show fentanyl contributed as well.
“As COVID lockdowns have been rescinded, we’ve continued to see that rise in overdoses,” he said. “So, in hindsight, it appears that that increase was more due to the transition of the illicit supply from less potent opioids of heroin over to more potent opioids.”
Fentanyl now accounts for upward of 80% of overdose-related fatalities, he said.
However, Christiansen said DHHR is seeing encouraging trends in the overall distribution of the fatalities.
The average age of overdose deaths has been increasing, he said. He said this shows hope that intervention is helping people live longer, but it could also mean that younger people aren’t using illicit drugs at the rate they once were.
He said through his own practice he has seen those dying from fentanyl-related overdoses are people who have used the drug for 10 years or more, not necessarily people who recently got hooked on the drug.
Christiansen said 2021 also saw an increase in access to medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and medication to treat opioid use disorder. Medications for opioid use disorder prevent relapses and overdoses. They are also associated with improved quality of life, better social-emotional function, reduced crime recidivism and lower risk of HIV transmission, he said.
“We still have significant gaps, especially in some of our more rural counties, in MAT access,” he said. “We are looking at very high-risk populations in high risk for overdose and other vulnerable populations to expand access.”
Studies show 75% of people with substance use disorder (SUD) will enter recovery at some point, Christiansen said. He said that the 1,300 who died were about 2% of the 60,000 people with medicine in West Virginia who have been diagnosed with SUD.
“Which means that 98% of those people are still alive, living with us either in recovery or struggling with their use disorder,” he said. “And we need to continue to expand and improve upon those systems of care so that we can keep it that way.”
Programs in action
Christiansen applauded the opioid overdose dashboard, which is available online publicly and gives close to real-time data as drug testing results come in from overdose deaths. He said the dashboard will be launched this year with a map with county-specific data.
A regional network was also launched in the 10 hardest-hit counties to drive home a point that if the state can lower the level of overdoses in those counties, it would affect the state’s percentage of people with substance use disorder.
At the beginning of the year, DHHR also kicked off a recovery employment funding opportunity to help link people in recovery with employment through a partnership with the Small Business Development Center and Jobs with Hope.
Prior to that, Christiansen said, many evidence-based intervention programs were successful — including quick response teams, the number of people in recovery beds, and emergence of new treatments. The Quick Response Team program, which started in Cabell County, has also been expanding throughout southern West Virginia. In 2021, QRTs connected 721 people with treatment.
West Virginia has also begun a START program in southern West Virginia to engage with individuals struggling with SUD who have active CPS cases to get them into treatment while keeping families together and to keep the children safe and out of foster care.
Future of opioid use
Christiansen also discussed a national study that analyzes what the next 10 years will look like for the nation with regard to overdose deaths. From 2020 to 2029, the expected increase of overdose deaths is around 500,000. The study said there are three interventions that will help reduce those numbers by as much as 40%.
First is reducing the prescribing of opioids, which has a small impact; second is distributing the overdose-reversing drug naloxone; and third is expanding treatment.
The amount of opioids prescribed in West Virginia by year has already decreased by nearly half since 2014.
About 2.2 million were prescribed in 2014, with 1.06 million being prescribed in 2021. The amount of naloxone kits distributed in 2021 was about 67,000, nearly four times that of 2020.
On Save a Life Day — an opioid overdose awareness day held statewide in September — 5,000 kits were distributed. Christiansen said initial data for Kanawha County overdose deaths started to level off and perhaps decline slightly following the September event.
Among new programs, Christiansen said the DHHR is establishing a pharmacy pilot project to encourage pharmacists to dispense naloxone prescriptions when they dispense high-dose opioid prescriptions.
He said data also shows a decrease in emergency department runs as the supply of naloxone increases in a county.
Continuing the fight
The state is in the midst of a three-year plan to address overdoses.
Christiansen said over the past five to 10 years, there has been an incredible expansion in the addiction treatment and recovery world. The expansion has created a significant variety in programs.
“One of our focuses now is to look at quality and outcomes and ensure that the programs that are getting state resources are being incentivized to do good work and evidence-based work,” he said.
He said the addiction care systems need to be linked so that treatment and residential treatment programs are coordinated with recovery residents and outpatient addiction programs to create a system of wraparound services.
The DHHR works directly with the six hardest-hit counties in the state, including Cabell and Kanawha, which account for more than 60% of the overdose burden. They meet weekly to build a whole care continuum, from prevention to re-entry. The weekly meetings help them discuss hurdles they might come to as a group to help them find a way to get people into recovery.
Christiansen said within the past year, they’ve added a recovery community subcommittee as well as a parent and pregnant women subcommittee to bounce around ideas on how to tackle the problem. DHHR also held a series of town halls in which 1,100 people participated.
Christiansen said among its goals, the state wants to further develop a program implemented in several counties’ emergency departments to screen individuals who come in high risk for OUD to get them engaged with a peer recovery support specialist.
Through more than a dozen programs already implemented, 1,115 referrals to treatment have been made, with 72% — 832 — entering treatment.
“Even if someone’s not ready to get into recovery, the evidence shows that if we engage them into recovery and treatment given the opportunity that the chances that they enter into recovery is much higher,” he said.
West Virginia currently has 1,300 treatment beds. Wood County has 281 beds, Kanawha has 157 and Cabell has 106. Recovery residence beds are going through certification, with more than 1,000 being approved last year. Approved so far are 322 for women, 45 for women with children, 635 for men and 99 co-ed. Christiansen said a significant number of beds have been denied as well.
Christiansen said working within the recovery community is hard and oftentimes demoralizing work, as they see patients pass away. He also said it was incredibly hopeful work to see the patients doing well.