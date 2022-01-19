CHARLESTON — West Virginia lawmakers will again attempt to ease the burden of mental hygiene orders on sheriff’s departments after an attempt to lift medical clearance died in last year’s legislative session.
The process of executing a mental hygiene order in West Virginia takes on average 14 hours, the Joint Commission on Health heard Tuesday during an interim meeting.
The law, which has been fairly untouched since 1974, states sheriff’s departments are the sole entity responsible for executing mental hygiene orders. Deputies execute the order, transporting patients to psychiatric facilities sometimes across the state, but for a facility to take a patient on mental hygiene they must have three things: the application, the certification and the medical clearance.
Getting medical clearance at already-overburdened hospitals can result in hours of waiting with the detainees, who rarely fail getting cleared, sheriffs’ representatives said. Sometimes the facilities where they are going aren’t getting applications at all, the medical professionals said.
During the hearing, representatives from sheriffs’ departments and medical professionals agreed that the current process is unfair for both the sheriffs’ departments charged with executing orders and the patients they take into custody.
Senate Bill 509, which passed the Senate but died in the House last year, would have removed the medical clearance requirement before a person is admitted to a psychiatric hospital, which would complete the physical examination instead. It also would have required more training across the board.
The bipartisan commission and speakers agreed the process needs to be changed, but differed on to what degree.
While Rodney Miller, of the West Virginia Deputy Sheriff’s Association, said temporary facilities where patients can be placed in the interim would be a great solution, others, like Michael Folio, counsel for the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of General Counsel, believe it could be solved by better communication and coordination.
Whatever is decided, Tuesday’s interim meeting hinted that legislation has been drafted to make changes during the 2022 legislative session.
The draft legislation places time frames and requires communication and coordination between the court and medical systems. It would require a person to be seen by a mental hygiene commissioner within two hours and require a quarterly audit of cases, which would create real-time data to show “hot spots.” This could allow the Supreme Court to provide more resources to overwhelmed areas.
The draft legislation would also create a statewide process for executing a mental hygiene order so that each county is following the same protocol, rather than counties doing it how they please.
Miller said right now it’s different across the state.
“There’s different tactics,” he said. “There’s different methods used, and it is certainly not pleasant to have the discussion about or think about how we want our family members treated when they’re at their absolute worst.”
According to information from the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, there were 8,224 mental hygiene orders in 2020. Cabell County had the most in the state with 1,038 — down from 1,213 in 2019.
The average time it takes for an order to be executed is about 14 hours. For the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, which has a state mental health facility in Huntington, it takes about 10 hours to complete the process. For someone from Berkeley or Hancock counties, Huntington is a six-hour drive for a deputy, adding hours to the average time.
Mark Drennan, chief executive officer of the West Virginia Behavioral Healthcare Providers Association, said the key is to reduce the amount of time the process takes. He said a limited number of people were kicked out of the process for failing medical clearance, which takes the most time.
Minority Vice Chair Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, questioned how much salary and overtime pay was being spent on the commitments.
In 2021, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office estimated it cost their county more than $55,000 to transport mental hygiene patients for not even a full year.
Miller referred to the model used in Florida, which has facilities earmarked as receiving sites where individuals can be taken as they are picked up so they start receiving immediate treatment by people who are certified and trained in handling those situations.
“We think people need to be treated better, and in all practical nature we are not able to do that. We think the system needs to be better,” he said. “We don’t care to do our job, but it needs to be done better across the state because most people are not being handled (properly).”
Drennan agreed that the DHHR should contract a vendor to take a person from the sheriff’s office once that person is taken into custody.
Folio said the issues come down to communications and coordination. The process is bottlenecked due to the lack of availability of mental hygiene commissioners and certifiers. In Marion County, for example, a person can wait 20 hours before seeing a commissioner.
Folio told Walker the applications and forms are typically done by paper and faxed to offices, but there is no communication, which causes delay.
William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital has seven or eight admissions a day with a limited staff, he said. If the facilities could receive the application as soon as it is filed and signed, they could get the ball rolling for an easier, quicker transition.
“Even just with the application, we can do a quick screen to determine if we need to transfer out a patient to make room for a potentially violent patient who needs to be admitted,” Folio said.
At the questioning of Minority Chair Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, Folio also said people are being committed who shouldn’t be, and vice versa. Current code precludes those with dementia from being committed, but it needs to be more broad, he said. The draft legislation would prohibit those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and those with epilepsy from being involuntarily committed.
In turn, more targeted resources for those demographics are needed.
The 2022 West Virginia legislative session begins at noon Wednesday.