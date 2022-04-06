The vouchers program, called the Hope Scholarship, provides families public money for every child they remove from public schools.
Families can then use this money on a nearly unlimited range of public school alternatives, including traditional private schooling, traditional homeschooling, online schooling and these pods or microschools.
The House of Delegates passed the bill 56-41 on March 11, with three delegates absent and all Democrats voting no, after the House earlier removed the Senate’s 100-student enrollment cap for each pod or microschool.
The Senate accepted that change minutes before the end of the session March 12, and passed the bill 20-12. All nine present Democrats voted no, joined by Republican Sens. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha; Charles Trump, R-Morgan; and Ryan Weld, R-Brooke.
Senate Democrats expressed concern about traditional private schools converting to microschools to lessen the already meager regulation that traditional private schools face.
They, alongside House Democrats and some House Republicans, expressed worries about the lack of safety regulations, including facility regulations.
Some House Republicans who are also homeschool parents took offense, with Delegate Kathie Hess Crouse, R-Putnam, saying, “I should not have to answer to where my children learn.”
Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.