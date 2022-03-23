CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Legislature’s top two Republicans on Friday cautioned against state Democrats’ pitch to suspend the gas tax, saying it could do more harm than good.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, issued a joint statement Friday afternoon saying they understand the financial woes West Virginians are facing with gas prices statewide going above $4.
“Every single member of the Legislature is sympathetic to the pain West Virginians are feeling at the gas pump these days,” they said. “When prices climb, family budgets suffer. It’s something every one of us understands.”
But the Democrats’ idea, which party leaders in the Legislature called for Thursday, is not good for the state’s long-term financial health, Blair and Hanshaw said. They referenced the gas tax’s ties to state road bonds, which they said could create headaches in the future.
“We completely support tax reductions but, because of decisions we have made as a Legislature, we cannot just pivot and decide we want to press pause on what is bonded revenue,” Blair and Hanshaw said. “There are a multitude of legal reasons why we cannot simply suspend our gas tax. We cannot — and should not — implement policies like these that sound good but in reality would do far more damage to our state in the long term.”
Suspending the tax might not even have the effect Democrats envision, they said. West Virginia taxes its residents 37.5 cents per gallon of gas, the 18th-highest rate in the nation, but there’s no guarantee private companies would play their part.
“Eliminating this tax for 30 days offers no guarantee that retailers would lower their prices by the same amount. In fact, lowered prices could increase demand, which would result in even higher prices,” they said. “Additionally, suspending this tax for even a month would cost West Virginia $35 million in revenue, could potentially cause the federal government to claw back allotted highway funds, and would put our bonds for the Roads to Prosperity projects at risk.”
Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday also dumped cold water on state Democrats’ idea, issuing a statement attacking them, as well as their national counterparts, for pitching the idea. Justice brought up Democrats’ opposition to his personal income tax repeal pitch last year, saying this would help West Virginians at the pump today had they supported it.
Estimated to be West Virginia’s richest person, no one would earn more money under Justice’s plan than Justice. Democratic Party Chairwoman Belinda Biafore said Friday that Justice’s response to their pitch was “completely over the top.”
Blair and Hanshaw issued a more measured response, saying their work on the state’s budget since Republicans took over the Legislature in 2015 would be upended by the Democrats’ idea. They said the Democrats’ plan stands against their “long-term plan for prosperity for the people of West Virginia.”
“We cannot sacrifice our long-term planning for a short-term fantasy,” they said.