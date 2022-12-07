HUNTINGTON — For the third year in a row, the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington will be bolstered by $500,000 from the Governor’s Office.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice originally promised the money in his State of the State address two years ago and included it in the budget again this year.
“Gov. Justice, you’ve been a true hunger hero and continue to support the Facing Hunger food bank since you’ve been in office, and we greatly appreciate that,” said Tennyson Thornberry, the operations project manager at Facing Hunger Foodbank, in a news release. “You’ve entrusted resources with us to take care of our communities throughout our region. We just can’t thank you enough for that. It’s making transformational changes in our community. So it’s an honor and a pleasure to be able to accept this check. On behalf of the food bank and those in our community, we thank you dearly.”
Facing Hunger serves Cabell, Boone, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne and Wyoming counties in West Virginia; Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Martin counties in Kentucky; and Lawrence County, Ohio.
The Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway, West Virginia, also received $500,000, making for an even $1 million donated to food banks by the state.
“Governor Justice, we had the opportunity to meet with him and talk about the presence that we have in the southern coalfields, and right away he became a hunger hero,” said Cyndi Kirkhart, Facing Hunger’s chief executive officer.
Prior to three years ago, West Virginia was one of three states in the country that did not give funding directly to its food banks.
The money will go to providing food but also expanding infrastructure. There are 220 agencies partnered with the Facing Hunger Foodbank. Last year, the food bank purchased additional refrigerators and freezers to help make more food storage and distribution possible.
“As long as I’m here, I’m going to put this in my budget. We may try in every way to increase it. The bottom line to the whole thing is we don’t need people going hungry in West Virginia. I know a lot of people step up and make all kinds of donations and everything, but at the end of the day, we don’t need people hungry in West Virginia. I mean that is so terrible. It’s off the charts,” Justice said.
In Cabell County, 14.8% of the population — 13,820 people — experience food insecurity. This is higher than the state’s 12% experiencing food insecurity, according to Feeding America. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food each year across the state, about 85,000 pounds each day.
“It chokes me up to think about it, but we’ve got to step up. We got to really step up and make sure that we don’t have people in our state that are going hungry, not just this time of year but all times of the year. It’s just so, so, so important. But thank you all in every way. God bless you. I salute you in every way and thank you for all the great work you do,” Justice said.
According to Kirkhart, the fight to end poverty-induced hunger in West Virginia is a long way from over.
“We are really blessed with the community seeing us growing and doing more to provide different programs like our medically indicated food boxes and backpack program,” she said. “So as they continue to see what we’re doing to serve people with better food, more nutritious food, yeah, I think that encourages donations.”