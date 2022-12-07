West Virginia State Capitol is pictured. The unofficial results of Tuesday’s election show a 30-4 margin of Republicans to Democrats in the state Senate and an 88-12 margin of GOP delegates to Democrats. But voters rejected three proposed constitutional amendments that would have given the Legislature more power over tax, judicial and education policies. Voters also shot down an amendment that would have allowed churches to incorporate.
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has appointed a pair of new deputy secretaries following recommendations in a $1 million report completed earlier this month by a consulting firm hired to study restructuring the agency responsible for running the state’s foster care system.
Cammie Chapman, previously the department’s associate general counsel, will oversee the agency’s Bureau for Child Support Enforcement and Bureau for Social Services effective immediately, Cabinet secretary Bill Crouch announced Monday.
The Bureau for Child Support Enforcement is in charge of establishing and administering child support enforcement plans and enforcing alimony court orders. The Bureau for Social Services is in charge of running the state’s foster care system.
On Tuesday, Crouch announced the appointment of Christina Mullins as deputy secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. Mullins will lead the agency’s Bureau for Behavioral Health and the Office of Drug Control Policy.
The Bureau for Behavioral Health serves as the lead agency for intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as mental health and substance use disorder. The Office of Drug Control Policy tracks drug overdoses in order to assist communities in targeting prevention and response efforts.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice earlier this year vetoed a bill that proposed to split West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources into two departments. The McChrystal Group of Alexandria, Virginia, was hired to review the Department of Health and Human Resources and concluded that the current configuration “is not an option” but that splitting the agency would “divert time, funding and leadership’s focus away from serving West Virginians.”
The firm recommended that the department remain a single department with all efforts focused on a strategic plan to address top priorities, including an “executive leadership team” that would include three deputy secretaries. Chapman and Mullins are the first two deputy secretaries named following the report’s release.
Since 2018, Chapman has served as associate general counsel for the department and currently oversees all legal aspects of the Bureau for Family Assistance and the Bureau for Social Services. Additionally, Chapman has coordinated efforts to expand children’s mental health services, according to DHHR.
Prior to joining DHHR, Chapman worked for the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia as the director of Children Services Division.
Mullins most recently served as commissioner of the DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health, a post she had held since 2018. Prior to that, she directed the state’s efforts in a variety of efforts within the Bureau for Public Health aimed at improving the health of women and children.
McChrystal Group was awarded a contract in June to conduct a thorough review of DHHR. The firm provided a cost estimate of $503,648 for the Department of Health and Human Resources’ organizational assessment and $578,770 to develop a strategic plan.