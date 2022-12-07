Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has appointed a pair of new deputy secretaries following recommendations in a $1 million report completed earlier this month by a consulting firm hired to study restructuring the agency responsible for running the state’s foster care system.

Cammie Chapman, previously the department’s associate general counsel, will oversee the agency’s Bureau for Child Support Enforcement and Bureau for Social Services effective immediately, Cabinet secretary Bill Crouch announced Monday.

