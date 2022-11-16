Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — As polls closed across the Tri-State on Tuesday, unofficial voter turnout numbers were reported.

According to unofficial results from Election Night, voter turnout in Cabell County was 40.41%. Across all 68 precincts, including absentee ballots received and early voting numbers, more than 22,400 ballots were cast in the general election.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

Recommended for you