BARBOURSVILLE — In the past, Barboursville resident Craig Warner had to go to a tax accountant or prepare his own income tax returns, but for the past six years he has been taking advantage of the United Way of the River Cities’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program instead.
“It’s free, and they do an outstanding job,” said Warner, a 76-year-old retiree, while waiting for his federal and state income taxes to be prepared at the Barboursville Public Library. “The volunteers are nice to work with and they don’t get frustrated when you ask stupid tax questions.”
The program serves low- to moderate-income families and individuals by helping them file their personal income taxes for free and take advantage of tax credits that are designed to lift families out of financial instability, according to Amy Messinger, the program’s coordinator for United Way of the River Cities.
“We can do most tax returns for people who have an income under $73,000,” she explained. “We do pretty basic returns. Usually it’s W-2s, retirement and senior citizens tax credits. We don’t do any complicated returns or farm income and large businesses. We can do some small businesses and self-employment income returns.”
She says the program offers free tax return preparation for the elderly and those who have disabilities or limited English-speaking ability.
“We are doing a lot of returns this year that are for the (advance) child tax credit,” she said. “We can do returns for people that are typically non-filers. Those also include people that need the economic impact payment or need to file to get the rest of their (advance) child tax credit.”
Messinger said there have been changes in the eligibility of the earned income tax credit.
“There is no longer an upper age limit,” she said. “It used to be cut off at age 65, but that was eliminated in the last American Rescue Plan. So if there is anyone past the age of 65 (who) has earned income, then they can qualify for the earned income tax credit. The lower age has also been dropped, so people that are 19 and not students can qualify now as well.”
The program has been locally available for about 16 years.
“We did around 2,500 returns last year,” she said.
Messinger said the local program has about 50 volunteers, but they could use more.
“We need income tax preparers, but we need volunteers for others things, too,” she said.
Jesten Richardson, 22, a Marshall student living in Huntington, says she volunteered after have a great experience at United Way as an intern last semester.
“I am a journalism student and I learned a lot about helping the community,” she said. “I thought it would help me to continue working with the United Way this semester as well.”
Richardson was checking in those with appointments and helping them with an intake form that must be filled out.
“The intake form helps the tax (preparer) have information they need to do their income tax returns,” she said.
Anyone wanting to volunteer can find information online at unitedwevolunteer.org.
Tax preparation sites are located in Huntington, Barboursville, Milton, Wayne, Point Pleasant and Hamlin. Appointments for the service are required and can be made online or by phone by calling 304-519-VITA (9482). Masks are required at all VITA sites.
To learn more about VITA, its income guidelines, documents needed and exact site locations, visit www.unitedwayrivercities.org/vitaappointment.