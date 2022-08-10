Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

California Tallest Tree

This photo provided by the National Park Service shows the coast redwood tree named Hyperion in Redwood National Park, Calif., on Sept. 22, 2021. Tree-enthusiasts who make the trek to the world’s tallest tree deep in a Northern California forest will face a fine and possible jail time after park officials declared the remote area off-limits to hikers because of the damage done by trampling visitors to the tree and the surrounding forest. The tree, a 380-foot (115-meter) coast redwood made famous online, is in a remote area of Redwood National Park.

 National Park Service via AP

SAN FRANCISCO — Tree enthusiasts who make the trek to the world’s tallest tree deep in a Northern California forest will face a fine and possible jail time after park officials declared the remote area off-limits because of damage done by trampling visitors to the tree and surrounding forest, a park official said Monday.

The tree, a 380-foot (115-meter) coast redwood, is in a remote area of Redwood National Park and is not accessible by any trail. But that hasn’t stopped scores of visitors from hiking to the tree, said Leonel Arguello, the park’s manager for natural resources.

