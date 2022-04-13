FAYETTEVILLE — Two miles upriver from the abandoned townsite of Brooklyn, in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the Southside Trail veers inland from the New River shoreline. A narrow flood channel comes into view at the base of the embankment traversed by the trail.
Unless a high-water event is in progress, hikers can rock-hop across the channel, make their way across a small, rocky floodplain, then ascend a gentle rise to reach the brushy, wooded 12-acre expanse of Red Ash Island.
At first glance, there’s nothing particularly exceptional about the site.
Along one shoreline, a large, gnarled sycamore supports a spinning rod left leaning against its trunk by an absent-minded angler. A beaver lodge, apparently vacant, nudges the bank of a pool in the overflow channel. A half-set of antlers from a four-point buck rests on the forest floor near the ruins of a flood-borne plastic lawn chair.
Then, an assortment of propped-up fieldstones, some of them bearing time-faded, hand-etched inscriptions, begin to appear in the underbrush, along with water-rounded river rocks set out in rectangular patterns, often encompassing shallow, coffin-shaped depressions.
Welcome to the New River Gorge’s “Island of the Dead,” the final resting place for more than 200 miners and family members from the nearby coal mining communities of Red Ash and Rush Run who died in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The island’s eerie abundance of scattered, overgrown burial sites gives silent testimony to the fact that life in the turn-of-the-century coal camps was fraught with danger and often cut short.
Red Ash Island — actually, an island only during times of high flow — was used mainly by residents of Red Ash, located a short distance upriver. Red Ash came into being in 1891, when the Red Ash Mine began producing coal from a seam located about 500 feet up the canyon wall behind the town site.
Like many new mines in the New River Gorge, the Red Ash mine soon began producing coke, as well as coal, with its workers operating more than 100 ovens on a narrow strip of flat land between the townsite and the New River shoreline. By 1900, the town had about 500 residents, according to news accounts from that year.
Rush Run, located about 1 mile upstream from Red Ash, was founded three years earlier near the mouth of a creek with the same name. According to the National Park Service, Rush Run had its own post office and saloon, as well as a row of coke ovens.
Rush Run miners worked a 5-foot-thick seam of coal, reached by a portal far up the slope behind the town.
Tragedy struck the towns soon after they were established. A smallpox outbreak swept through the New River Gorge coal camps in the 1890s, killing nearly 30% of those who contracted the virus. Since hospitals in the area declined to expose patients or staff to those believed to be infected with the deadly disease, Fayette County established a “pest house” to quarantine suspected smallpox carriers.
Like most New River Gorge coal towns of the era, Red Ash and Rush Run were accessible only by train, so the railroad transported smallpox patients to and from the quarantine site in a boxcar pulled by a switch engine.
While some accounts place the location of the pest house on Red Ash Island, a more likely version, cited in December by David Sibray in “West Virginia Explorer,” identifies the site as a rail siding at the mouth of Ephraims Creek, near the coal camp of Pennbrook, just across the New River from the island.
While a branch line passed close to Red Ash Island, the Pennbrook location had the advantage of direct rail access.
Sibray’s account also cited newspaper columns written by the late Fayette County historian Shirley Donnelly. Former occupants of the quarantine facility were quoted, placing its location at the Pennbrook siding.
The pest house was composed of three buildings, according to Donnelly’s sources. One of the buildings housed women and children and was built in a glen at the mouth Ephraims Creek. A second building, occupied by men, was constructed a few hundred yards away, in a wooded area. The third building housed the site’s physician, a coal company doctor who had been serving coal camps in the Gorge.
The quarantine facility apparently operated for about five years and was eventually torn down by the Pennbrook Coal Co.
While many people died at the site, according to Donnelly’s sources, a more precise number of victims is not known. Many smallpox victims from the Red Ash area are believed to have been buried on the island. Smallpox, scarlet fever, measles and diphtheria were the leading causes of death in West Virginia in the 1890s.
Just as the smallpox outbreak came to an end, disaster struck again at Red Ash.
On March 6, 1900, open flames on miners’ headlamps came in contact with an accumulation of methane gas soon after they entered the Red Ash Mine, setting off an explosion that, in turn, detonated kegs of blasting powder and airborne accumulations of coal dust, killing 46 miners. It was the deadliest mine disaster to take place in West Virginia since the state began recording mine fatalities in 1883.
Five years later, another explosion rocked both the Red Ash and Rush Run mines, which, by that time, had become essentially a single mine because of numerous linked passages.
On March 18, 1905, 13 miners were in both mines, working an evening shift using mechanical gear to extract coal. Loose explosives that had spilled across a rail track in the Red Ash operation were sparked by a passing minecar, causing a detonation that suspended accumulations of fine coal dust in the air and sparked a fire that ignited the dust. A massive explosion shot through both mines, temporarily blocking access to the miners.
A rescue party entered the mine about six hours later, but failed to wait for ventilation to adequately restore fresh air before moving forward, setting off a second explosion when flames from their headlamps came in contact with a methane pocket.
A total of 24 men — 13 miners and 11 rescuers — died in the 1905 blasts. Many of the 70 miners killed in the 1900 and 1905 Red Ash explosions are believed to have been buried on Red Ash Island.
Today, only a few of the island’s graves bear markings that remain legible enough to identify their occupants.
Lettering on most hand-carved fieldstone headstones or metal funeral home identification tags has been erased by decades of exposure to the elements. Some graves are marked only by river rock cornerstones, or simply by the shallow, rectangular depressions indicating a burial site.
About a dozen graves are marked by professionally engraved monuments. A few are surrounded by the remnants of woven wire or cedar fences. The most recent burial identified during a recent hike to the island was dated June 8, 1927.
But the island was more than a burial site. Miners and their families made use of several swimming holes there, installed a dance platform on the site and, in the early 1940s, cleared one end of the island and built a baseball diamond.
About 50 miners worked at Red Ash and Rush Run Creek in the decade following the 1905 explosions. The Rush Run post office ceased operations in 1939 and was abandoned during the 1940s, with Red Ash following suit by 1950.
The thin foliage of winter and early spring make possible the best opportunities for visiting Red Ash Island or viewing the remnants of dozens of abandoned townsites in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Park regulations forbid removing, damaging or defacing any relics from the sites.