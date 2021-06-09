HUNTINGTON — People gathered Saturday to show their gratitude during the 10th annual Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic.
The free event, which took place at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington, was offered to Tri-State military members, veterans and their guests. It included free food, live music, games, door prizes, a weapons display, military vehicle and equipment displays, and classic and antique cars.
People in attendance were able to take rides on World War II landing craft on the Ohio River and watch Civil War re-enactors perform a “live fire” cannon demonstration. In addition, Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams demonstrated a flamethrower.
Guests also were treated to a performance by Blue Country Band, which played music of the 1950s and ’60s as well as patriotic music.
The annual event was hosted by Tri-State Chapter No. 949, Vietnam Veterans of America, West Virginia Marine Corps Coordinating Council and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.
In 2019, more than 1,250 military members and veterans from the Tri-State area were fed at the event and at least another 300 non-veterans were in attendance.
Gold Sponsors for this year’s event included VFW Post 4464 and Honor Guard of Gallipolis, Ohio; Glockner Enterprises; Marathon Oil, Catlettsburg Refining LLC; Huntington National Bank; and Mountain Health Network Inc.