Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

ASHLAND — In many museums around the country and throughout the world, there are items on display that are exact replicas of artifacts that made history, helping to bring an event to life.

But when it comes to the USS LST-325 tank landing ship — which will visit the Port of Ashland from Sept. 15 to 18 — this historical vessel is the real deal, with the ship and its crew having taken part in the most important and deadly land invasions of World War II.

Recommended for you