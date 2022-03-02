APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — U.S. Rep. Carol Miller visited the site of a planned steel mill in Mason County on Thursday afternoon, along with officials from the Mason County Economic Development Authority.
“We have the potential of at least 800 to 1,000 jobs right here in this beautiful part of our state,” said Miller, a Republican who represents West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District.
Miller was speaking about Nucor Corp., which announced plans to build a new sheet steel mill on a 1,300-acre site at Apple Grove, along W.Va. 2 and the Ohio River about 28 miles north of downtown Huntington.
“I am just so proud of the hard work on a local, state and federal level that turned this proposed economic development into a reality,” Miller said.
John Musgrave, executive director of the Mason County Economic Development Authority, said Miller deserves a lot of credit in attracting Nucor to the site.
“When we first started to improve this site to attract industry, one of the first folks we talked to was the congresswoman about helping us get a sewer plant here,” he said. “There was no sewer plant at Apple Grove, so she was instrumental in getting us a grant of about $1.3 million to do the engineering work that we needed for the new sewer plant we will be putting here. We had to have that to attract a company like Nucor.”
Miller says her focus in Congress is creating jobs, diversifying the economy, innovating and improving infrastructure, protecting America’s borders and supporting West Virginia’s energy industries.
“The new steel mill is the result of all of us working together on a federal, state and local level,” she said. “I will continue to work with everyone involved to create even more jobs and attract more businesses like Nucor to come to West Virginia. We have a beautiful state with the best people, and businesses across the country are starting to recognize what we have to offer.”
Musgrave said Nucor is in the process of going through the permitting stage before beginning construction on the project. Nucor recently submitted its air quality permit application to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) for approval. It is the first of several permits it will need to build its new steel mill.
“Nucor is also ordering their equipment and are in the process of purchasing some extra property here from property owners that decided to sell,” he said. “It’s my understanding that they hope to bring in their supply chain with them and locate them here as well. So, besides the 800 employees at the mill, there are going to be lots of other employees through the supply chain that are going to be located here as well.”
Musgrave said getting Nucor to locate in Mason County was a major effort, but other important work starts now.
“We have to do the infrastructure that we need,” he said. “There also needs to be some hotels, restaurants, apartments and housing. We need to take advantage of all of these opportunities that will come as a result of this new steel mill.”
Musgrave said at least 1,000 construction jobs will be coming once Nucor starts to build.
“They project their $2.7 billion investment could grow up to $4 billion after five years,” he said. “This is the largest capital investment in the state’s history. They have already donated $1 million to Mason County Schools and $25,000 to the Apple Grove Food Pantry and $25,000 each to the other three food pantries in the area. This shows the type of company we are dealing with, one that is also invested in the community.”
Nucor is a Fortune 150 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, that produces steel by recycling scrap metal in electric arc furnaces.
The facility is expected to be fully operational in 2024 with the capacity to produce up to 3 million tons of sheet steel per year for the automotive, appliance, HVAC, heavy equipment, agricultural, transportation and construction markets. It will also include advanced downstream processing capabilities, including a tandem cold mill, annealing capabilities and initially two galvanizing lines. Galvanizing capabilities will include an advanced high-end automotive line with full inspection capabilities as well as a construction-grade line.