Chief Judge Roger L. Gregory of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit answers questions during a Q&A session following oral arguments on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Playhouse in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit heard three cases last Wednesday in front of an audience of students, community members and others at Marshall University.
Chief Judge Roger L. Gregory, Marshall alumna Judge Stephanie D. Thacker and Judge Albert Diaz of the Richmond, Virginia-based court heard the appealed cases Shaker Ullah v. Merrick Garland, U.S. v. Jacob Ross and U.S. v. James Podbielski at Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on the Huntington campus.
Shaker Ullah v. Merrick Garland, an immigration case, was argued by lawyers Benjamin Winograd (arguing on behalf of Ullah) and Robert Stalzer (arguing on behalf of Merrick). The arguments concerned the handling of the case of a man who had aided the U.S. and had been targeted by the Taliban in Pakistan.
U.S. v. Jacob Ross, a criminal case, was argued by lawyers Anthony Enright (arguing on behalf of the United States) and Christian Dysart (arguing on behalf of Ross).
The arguments concerned whether the trial court for the case addressing Ross by name when asking him to pull down his mask so a witness could try to identify him after other attempts was a structural or plain error and whether an excessive sentence was given.
U.S. v. James Podbielski, a criminal case, was argued by lawyers Anthony Enright (arguing on behalf of U.S.) and Ann Hester (arguing on behalf of Podbielski). The arguments concerned whether there had been reasonable suspicion for a prolonged traffic stop.
Community members, high school students, law and prelaw students, Marshall faculty members, judges and lawyers from several law firms all came to campus for the court’s session, said Patricia Proctor, founding director of the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy at Marshall.
Proctor said the court’s visit and listening session had been four years in the making, with planning beginning in 2019.
Proctor said she and Thacker had discussed the idea of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit coming to Marshall when Thacker delivered a lecture at Marshall previously. Proctor said the court was going to come to Marshall in 2020, but this plan was altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Proctor said it is fortunate that Marshall has an alumna on the court, Thacker, who is committed to doing things that enrich the lives of students and the university.
Proctor said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit visit and listening session on Wednesday provided the opportunity for those in attendance to see a third branch of government in action that people do not typically see in action at this particular level, just below the United States Supreme Court.
Following the arguments of all three cases, Gregory, Thacker and Diaz participated in a question and answer session with audience members during which they described the process for proceeding with cases following an argument session, discussed Marshall namesake John Marshall, and provided tips for writing legal briefs and insight into how to become a federal judge.
The decisions of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in regard to the appealed cases Shaker Ullah v. Merrick Garland, U.S. v. Jacob Ross and U.S. v. James Podbielski will be made at a later time.