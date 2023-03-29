Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit heard three cases last Wednesday in front of an audience of students, community members and others at Marshall University.

Chief Judge Roger L. Gregory, Marshall alumna Judge Stephanie D. Thacker and Judge Albert Diaz of the Richmond, Virginia-based court heard the appealed cases Shaker Ullah v. Merrick Garland, U.S. v. Jacob Ross and U.S. v. James Podbielski at Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on the Huntington campus.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

