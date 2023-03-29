HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University community will welcome hundreds of high school juniors and seniors to the Huntington campus Saturday, April 1, for the final Green and White Day open house event of the spring semester.
The open house Green and White Day aims to provide prospective students and their families a look at Marshall’s academic programs, all in one place. Faculty from all of Marshall’s academic programs will be on hand at the Marshall Recreation Center to provide information about their programs.
The open house will also give students an opportunity to tour Marshall’s campus, residence halls and other facilities to see what the university has to offer. Lunch will also be served for students at one of the dining halls.
“Marshall University has always been a special place for me, and we think that when students pay a visit to our campus, they’ll see that it can be life-changing for them as well,” said Marshall University President Brad D. Smith.
The open house also will give the opportunity for future students to waive more than $300 in fees if they commit to attending Marshall. High school seniors attending the open house will be able to apply to the university for free, a $40 savings. Those who commit to fall 2023 enrollment will also have a $100 enrollment deposit waived. The university will also waive the $200 housing deposit for students who plan to live on campus.
At the conclusion of Green and White Day, prospective students will have the opportunity to win a flight in a Division of Aviation aircraft, part of one of the newest academic programs at Marshall. The fight will occur at Huntington Tri-State Airport later in the day, weather permitting.
Those students will also be entered for a chance to win tickets to the Marshall Thundering Herd’s Green and White football scrimmage, set for April 22, which include access to the athletic director’s suite.
Green and White Day will wrap up with a college experience session, where students can learn more about specific majors and what each college has to offer.