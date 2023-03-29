Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Students and families visit the Marshall Recreation Center to tour campus and meet with professors during Green & White Day in 2022 in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University community will welcome hundreds of high school juniors and seniors to the Huntington campus Saturday, April 1, for the final Green and White Day open house event of the spring semester.

The open house Green and White Day aims to provide prospective students and their families a look at Marshall’s academic programs, all in one place. Faculty from all of Marshall’s academic programs will be on hand at the Marshall Recreation Center to provide information about their programs.

