Consider it, perhaps, an out-of-body educational experience for the University of Charleston’s student body.

Propelled through a partnership with Colorado-based Perspectus Inc. formed earlier this year, UC has introduced a dedicated virtual reality education laboratory on its campus, to redefine — and revolutionize — students’ grasp and understanding of human anatomy, physiology and radiology in their courses and the careers they may pursue thereafter.

